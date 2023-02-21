Jeep procession raises funds for family of slain officer

Austin Cos, Karen Finley, and Zack King organize the 3rd Annual Thin Blue Line Jeep Ride which began on East Central Avenue in Mount Holly Saturday morning, Feb. 18, 2023.

A lengthy procession of jeeps honored a fallen Mount Holly Police officer in a third ride on Saturday.

The Thin Blue Line Jeep Ride, featuring hundreds of jeeps, honored Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon, who was shot and killed Dec. 11, 2020, just two days before he was to celebrate his 26th birthday.

(From left) Lindsey Herndon, Mark Herndon, Tyler Herndon, and Debbie Herndon, pictured at Tyler's graduation from UNC Charlotte.

Bird’s eye view of the start of the 3rd Annual Thin Blue Line Jeep Ride which began on East Central Avenue in Mount Holly Saturday morning, Feb. 18, 2023.

Herndon was killed by Joshua Tyler Funk, 25, who was fleeing from police when he fired a handgun at Herndon and other officers.

Herndon, who grew up in Kings Mountain, had been with the Mount Holly Police Department for less than two years.

Joshua Funk stands with his attorney, Scott Gsell.

In July, Funk pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. Superior Court Judge David Phillips sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Blue poses for a picture during the 3rd Annual Thin Blue Line Jeep Ride which began on East Central Avenue in Mount Holly Saturday morning, Feb. 18, 2023.

The annual ride on Saturday was hosted by the Tyler Herndon Foundation in partnership with Thin Blue Line. The ride took drivers on a circuitous route from Mount Holly, through Stanley, Spencer Mountain, Lowell, McAdenville, and Belmont, beginning and ending on the Tyler Herndon Memorial Highway.

In a Facebook post, The Tyler Herndon Memorial Foundation said that 257 jeeps participated, raising nearly $8,000 for the foundation.

The 3rd Annual Thin Blue Line Jeep Ride which began on East Central Avenue in Mount Holly was held Saturday morning, Feb. 18, 2023.

