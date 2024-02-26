Jeep Recon Electric SUV Is Expected to Launch before 2025

The Jeep Recon rides on the STLA Large platform and expands Jeep’s powertrain options.



The Jeep Recon will expand the brand’s battery-electric presence and will follow the Wagoneer S’s 2024 launch.

Jeep is targeting the end of 2024 to launch the Recon.

The Jeep Recon is coming—maybe sooner than you expected. During a media roundtable, freshly minted Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa discussed a pair of Jeep’s upcoming models.

Filosa spoke candidly about the Jeep Wagoneer S and the Jeep Recon and their prospective arrival dates to North American dealers. While we knew the Wagoneer S was coming to the streets in 2024, the Wrangler-inspired Recon’s arrival window wasn’t exactly clear. That is until Filosa said Jeep is trying to get it to dealers before the end of this year.

Details are still surprisingly light on the upcoming Jeep Recon, but we do know some of what to expect. The Jeep Recon and Jeep Wagoneer S will both ride on the Stellantis Large platform, which is also set to underpin the upcoming Dodge Charger.

That means these Jeep EVs could offer an absurd amount of power down the line. Jeep also said the Jeep Recon “has the capability to cross the Rubicon,” which means this BEV Jeep has the chops to tackle difficult trails.

The Recon also lets you remove the doors and experience the open air with the Freedom top. Although, removing the doors does seem like a taller task than with the Wrangler.

The Recon will also feature underbody protection, the Jeep Selec-Terrain traction management system, and e-locker axle technology.

While the Recon might hit the streets before the end of the year, you can almost expect it to carry 2025 as the model year.

This late 2024 launch will give the Recon a full 2025 calendar year to help sway prospective Jeep customers toward its EV off-roader. Pricing information will have to wait until later in the year—and ultimately will play a major role in this whole formula.

Do you think the Jeep Recon is going to be a success? Tell us your thoughts below.