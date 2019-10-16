Jeep says buh-bye to blue emoji imposter

Jeep fans take their vehicles seriously, and they don’t stomach any imposters, especially any little blue ones.

“It’s a Jeep thing,” as they say.

So it was welcome news to many when Apple ended a sacrilege with its most recent smartphone software update. The little blue vehicle emoji that would pop up as a suggestion whenever you typed "Jeep" for your iPhone texts is gone with the latest version, iOS 13.1.2.

An article last week in Ad Age noted that the emoji "still appears when generic phrases like ‘SUV’ and ‘car’ and ‘automobile’ are typed."

In a nod, with a twist to a Jeep Wrangler claim, one Twitter user said simply, “Least capable emoji ever. Good riddance!” The Wrangler version of that phrase, of course, has to do with it being the “most capable SUV.”

Naturally, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has seized the opportunity presented by the change in order to run a social media campaign highlighting the brand’s calling card. Some images, with the helpful hashtag “#ThisIsNotJeep,” show the little blue vehicle not crossing a couple of streams, either perched on a rock or with grille submerged, or simply stuck in the snow.

In another spot on Instagram, someone tries to complete a text about driving a Jeep Wrangler and getting progressively more frustrated when that little blue vehicle keeps popping up.

This little blue emoji 🚙 is clearly not Trail Rated. So glad @Apple agrees and removed our name in the latest iOS update. #ThisIsNotJeep pic.twitter.com/RZ7uWPWffU — Jeep (@Jeep) October 9, 2019

“This is not Jeep,” the spot says, showing the emoji. A moment later, a blue Wrangler bursts aggressively through some not-too-shallow water as the words, “This is,” appear on the screen.

After showing the full Jeep lineup parked in some desert-like location, wording on the end scene declares: “Jeep: Now emoji free.”

FCA Chief Marketing Officer Olivier Francois said in a statement that Jeep fans have voiced “dismay” over an emoji that "misrepresented" the brand.

"The Jeep brand is opposed to this emoji being connected with its name and we're happy the association has been removed from the latest iOS update. We’re good-naturedly celebrating its demise with our owners and fans through this social media campaign, while firmly making it known that any SUV that does not carry the Jeep brand name cannot pass itself off as one of our vehicles,” Francois said.

It’s not clear why the change was made. Apple did not respond to multiple requests for comment, and FCA said it did not reach out to Apple.

