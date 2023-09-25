Jeep SUV wanted in deadly hit-and-run in Littleton
Jim Hooley is in Littleton along Bowles Avenue where a driver in a Jeep allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian. A Medina Alert has been issued for the car.
Jim Hooley is in Littleton along Bowles Avenue where a driver in a Jeep allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian. A Medina Alert has been issued for the car.
Hot Wheels selected a Harley-Davidson-powered 1957 BMW Isetta as a finalist in the 2023 Legends Tour, and the car gets moved on a matching flatbed.
The hit prompted Fields' teammate D.J. Moore to direct him away from the Bears' huddle toward the sideline and blue medical tent.
2023 Jeep Gladiator MSRPs dropped by as much as $20,000 nationwide. A manufacturer discount and dealer incentives mean huge savings.
Amazon is investing up to $4 billion in OpenAI rival Anthropic as a way to provide deep learning and other services to its Amazon Web Service (AWS) customers.
The Twins have clinched the AL Central, and the Brewers secured a postseason berth, joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Rays.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Texas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the playoffs this weekend.
One area of agreement in Washington as it heads toward a possible shutdown is that these regular government stoppages are a pattern worth trying to break.
RC drift cars are a fun way to practice your drifting. They have different suspensions and drivetrains from regular RC cars and this allows them to drift.
'I ordered a second one for my other car': wrote one of over 1,500 five-star fans.
A 1998 Chevrolet Astro van covered with paintings, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Former President Donald Trump will give a speech to autoworkers in Detroit next Wednesday, and he is expected to attack President Biden’s policies promoting a transition to electric cars.
It's less than $25!
The best personal loan lenders offer borrowers the lowest rates and issue funds quickly. Here's how to find the best personal loans to meet your financial goals.
Stocks sold off for two days following the Federal Reserve meeting but one strategist believes higher interest rates might not be so bad for stocks.
Pretty things just make the world go 'round.
The Sky-Eagle Collection founder wove critical Native issues into his runway show.
E-Legend's electric EL1 homage to Audi Sport Quattro S1 nears production. Plans to debut during 2024 Monterey Car Week with 805 hp and 848 lb-ft.
McDonald's napkins are for ketchup stains, not your runny, sensitive nose.
Along with AI advances in Windows 11 and Bing, Microsoft also this week announced it's bringing new AI-powered features to its SwiftKey mobile keyboard app for iOS and Android. Now, it will also include AI camera lenses, AI stickers, an AI-powered editor and the ability to create AI images from the app. The new AI camera lenses will let users create photos, videos and GIFs with different effects, including lenses that are powered by Microsoft's collaboration with Snapchat maker Snap.