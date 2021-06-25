Jeep tries to stomp on Ford Bronco with new Wrangler Xtreme Recon SUV

Go big or go home.

Jeep is launching a new variation of the Wrangler to claim all of the best-in-class off-roading benchmark dimensions just as the first 2021 Ford Broncos begin to roll into dealerships.

The Xtreme Recon package is an option for the four-door Wrangler Rubicon and Rubicon 392 that adds a 1.5-inch lift kit, 35-inch tires on 17-inch wheels and a 4.56:1 axle ratio. The Rubicons currently come standard with 33-inch tires and a 4.10:1 axle ratio.

The result of the changes is an SUV with a 47.4-degree approach angle, 26.7-degree breakover angle, 40.4-degree departure angle, 12.9 inches of ground clearance and the ability to ford through 33.6 inches of water.

The last of those figures is .1 inch more than the four-door Bronco's maximum, which also has up to 11.6 inches of ground clearance and approach, breakover and departure angles of 43.2, 26.3 and 37.0 degrees, respectively.

Jeep hasn't announced pricing for the package yet, but the order books are open for deliveries beginning in August.

Jeep will also offer a new optional 4.88:1 axle ratio for the Wrangler Rubicon later this year that combines with the six-speed manual transmission to deliver a 100:1 crawl ratio to maximize torque at the wheels for low-speed driving on the toughest terrain.

The Bronco's best ratio is 94.75:1, which is achieved with a seven-speed manual transmission that has an ultra-low crawler first gear, which would have easily trumped the current Rubicon's figure of 84.2:1. It's available on models equipped with the $4,995 Sasquatch package, which comes with 35-inch tires and is either optional or standard on all two-door or four-door models including the $31,490 base trim, while the four-door Rubicon starts at $44,295.

This isn't the first time Jeep has tried to rain on Ford's parade. Last July, Jeep chose the day of the Bronco's reveal to announce the V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392, which is the first-ever V8 Wrangler and far more powerful than the top Bronco … at least for now.