The Jeep Wayout Concept Sleeps Two and Takes Overlanding to a New Level

From Car and Driver

This modified Jeep Gladiator concept, called the Wayout, is an overlanding vehicle taken to the extreme, with a rooftop tent and off-road accessories.

Don't expect Jeep to mass-produce anything like this, but we wouldn't be surprised to see third-party outfitters create similar vehicles out of the new Gladiator pickup.



This is one of six concepts specially made for Jeep’s annual Easter Safari in Moab, Utah.

Screw living in a van down by the river: we want to live in this Jeep, down by the Grand Canyon or some other exotic, outdoorsy locale. "Overlanding" is defined as an adventurous way of traveling to remote locations, and this modified Jeep Gladiator, appropriately called the Wayout concept, seems to be an ideal vehicle for it. It'll be part of Jeep's convoy for this year's Easter Safari off-roading excursion in Moab, Utah, and we're confident that the group will get some good use out of it.



Photo credit: Michael Simari - Car and Driver

The Wayout is essentially a Gladiator pickup with some key off-road upgrades and an intense roof rack that supports a built-in two-person tent and canopy. The pop-top tent rests on a special rack atop the bed, with a ladder that allows for easier access. For those who plan to go, er, way out, there are two extra fuel tanks in the bedsides, an onboard air-supply line, and drawers in the bed, plus a custom roof rack over the cab for extra storage. As is typical for extreme off-roaders, a winch and a snorkel are on hand for when the going gets tough.

A two-inch lift kit from Jeep Performance Parts, 17-inch steel wheels, and 37-inch mud tires team with Gator Green paint-available on the production Gladiator-to complete the exterior look. Inside, the seats are brown leather and feature stitched topographical maps. On a more functional note, there's also extra LED lighting that Jeep says is to facilitate setting up camp at night.

The Wayout doesn't feature any powertrain changes, using the same 3.6-liter V-6 and eight-speed automatic transmission as the production Gladiator.

