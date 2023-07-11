Jeep Woofs And Wheels Party Coming This Weekend

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Jeep owners love their dogs!

If you live near Columbus, Indiana and want to join in a celebration of Jeeps and dogs, clear your calendar for July 15. Local dealership Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Columbus will be holding the first-ever Woofs and Wheels party on the Jeep section of its lot from 10 am to 4 pm. And the whole thing will help benefit four local dog-oriented charities.

Check out the new Chrysler Turbine Car documentary here.

The whole thing started innocently enough as a competition among five dealerships to see who could collect the most pet supplies, according to a report from local paper The Republic. We can tell you there’s a strong connection between Jeep Wrangler owners and their pooches, so to turn the competition into a big party to celebrate man’s best friend just makes sense.

Attendees will be treated to some live music as well as a Jeep show with members of local clubs competing for a grand prize. Four local animal advocacy groups will be bringing dogs to the party with the hopes they’ll be adopted. However, nobody will be pressured into taking a canine home, but the adoption fees for at least one group will be lowered during the celebration.

Those attending are encouraged to bring along food and pet supplies, with collection stations set up at the party. Games and other activities will be part of the festivities. All in all, it sounds like a pretty great way to spend a Saturday.

We hope this becomes an annual event and that more dealerships start similar canine-focused celebrations. After all, being a gearhead doesn’t mean you just care about cars. We also love man’s best friend and car clubs often do charitable work for other people, so this is a great fit for the hobby.

Image via Stellantis

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.