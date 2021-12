Jefe policial es confirmado como titular de agencia fronteriza de EE.UU.

Reuters

The head of Australia's central bank still sees no strong case for a retail digital currency in the country, though he conceded one could emerge as technology and public preferences are changing rapidly. In a speech on the payments system on Thursday, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe also said regulators were reviewing the treatment of crypto-assets, and cautioned investors to be wary of the risks when buying. This comes as the government is launching the biggest overhaul of Australia's A$650 billion-a-day ($466 billion) payments industry in a quarter of a century.