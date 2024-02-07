Jeff Arvin, Mark Hamm face off Tuesday to become Moore's next mayor

The two men facing off to become Moore's next mayor both acknowledge serious challenges ahead for the city after years of rapid growth and rebuilding.

Jeff Arvin and Mark Hamm will appear on Feb. 13's nonpartisan mayoral ballot. The winner will become Moore's first new mayor in 30 years as current Mayor Glenn Lewis retires from public office. Lewis has been Moore's mayor since 1994 and has led the city through unprecedented economic growth, even through destructive tornadoes that threatened the city's future.

Sandwiched between Oklahoma City and Norman, Moore has historically been known as a "bedroom community," a term that describes a city where residents live but predominantly work somewhere else. At the extreme, such a community would be a place that lacks not only enough jobs to employ residents, but also lacks sufficient retail options.

"When I was growing up in Moore, if you wanted to eat, go to a movie, do anything, you'd leave town," said Arvin, a community banker who's served on the Moore Parks and Recreation Department board for nearly as long as Lewis has been mayor.

How Jeff Arvin and Mark Hamm want Moore to grow in the future

But as anyone knows who's exited I-35 onto SW 19 Street, it's clear that the city has evolved into a major retail hub. The big question now is how Moore will evolve over the next 30 years. Hamm, a law enforcement officer who's served 11 years on the Moore City Council, said it would be nice if a large employer set up shop and added jobs inside the city.

"But I want us to be realistic about it as well," Hamm said, noting that the city has very little open space for a business like that.

Jeff Arvin

Moore has grown so quickly, Arvin said he's been shocked at how many new business owners in town have never met the mayor.

"We need those relationships to be strengthened and enhanced. I think our business community needs to know their city leaders and have a relationship with them," said Arvin, who's also served in leadership at the Moore Chamber of Commerce. "I think that's something I can provide."

Arvin also said the city needs a growth strategy to fill out what little space the city has left.

"I think the east and north sides of Moore need some attention. That's going to be where the growth comes," he said.

Hamm said he has three main priorities if elected: infrastructure, public safety and quality of life.

Mark Hamm

He pointed to the results of a recent study that said Moore would have to spend over $100 million over the next three decades to replace and modernize its water infrastructure. Hamm also wants to make sure streets are improved to handle future traffic.

"I'm not looking to build a brand-new city hall. You're not going to hear me talk about building a large conference center. Those are big shiny things that can get people excited, but if your streets are in horrible shape, people aren't going to want to live here. If you can't flush your toilets, if you can't have clean drinking water, people aren't going to want to live here," Hamm said.

