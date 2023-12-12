Jeff’s Bagel Run adding 8th bagel shop and still growing

Jeff’s Bagel Run announces its eighth store in Central Florida.

The new store will be located at the Kirkman Shoppes, 4732 South Kirkman Road in Orlando.

The new location is expected to open early in 2024.

Jeff’s Bagel Run currently has two locations open in College Park and Ocoee.

The bagel shop opened its first location in Ocoee in June 2021.

“I’ve never had so much fun in my entire life!” said Jeff Perera of Jeff’s Bagel Run. “While Danielle and I are in the shop mixing up new flavors our team is busy delivering on our growth strategy and preparing to welcome customers in different neighborhoods.”

Monday’s announcement marks the sixth new store announced this year.

Jeff’s Bagel Run previously announced four other locations in Celebration, Orlando, Oviedo and Winter Park will open in January or February of 2024.

The company has also signed a lease agreement for a Clermont location.

Jeff’s Bagel Run is also looking to hire at the new locations and needs to fill 25 positions.

