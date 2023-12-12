Jeff’s Bagel Run announces eighth location

Not far on the heels of its Clermont bagel shop news, Orlando’s own Jeff’s Bagel Run today announced its eighth Central Florida store.

Located in the Kirkman Shoppes at 4732 S. Kirkman Road in Orlando, the bagelry will open early next year, providing fresh-baked bagels to locals in the Doctor Phillips and Windermere neighborhoods, as well as those traveling through. The 1,200-square foot space is located near both the I-4 access ramps, as well as the Florida Turnpike.

Jeff’s Bagel Run announces new location

Earlier this year, the homespun business, founded by Jeff and Danielle Perera who began selling bagels out of their Winter Garden home in 2020, announced a partnership with 1337 Capital — and plans for aggressive growth, first locally, then beyond.

The brand’s existing locations in Ocoee and Orlando’s College Park neighborhood will soon be joined by four shops currently under construction (Celebration, O-Town, Oviedo and Winter Park), all slated to open in early 2024. Clermont, announced just last month, is now amid the permitting process.

The Pereras visited the Oviedo shop last week where the new sign went up recently. They’re excited about the progress.

“More bagels near you!” an excited Jeff Perera told the Orlando Sentinel this morning. “Our expansion has gone far beyond our wildest expectations. When you set a plan in place to open as many shops as we did, it’s hard to imagine it. Danielle and I are so grateful for the team of people working so hard to deliver on this dream come true. From finding locations, signing leases, designing shops, hiring teams, building technology, the to-do list is endless, and without this team we would not be where we are today!”

As the larger team strategizes and delivers in new parts of the metro, he and Danielle are in test-kitchen mode, creating new flavors for the customers.

“I’ve never had so much fun in my life!” he said.

