Jeff’s Bagel Run expands yet again; see where & learn what makes this store different

A popular bagel shop with a new design is now open in Seminole County.

After months of waiting, construction is complete for Jeff’s Bagel Run in Oviedo.

This location is the first store where customers can watch the bagels being made from scratch.

The store held a ribbon cutting on Thursday to celebrate the soft opening. A grand opening will be from Friday, Feb. 16, through Sunday, Feb. 18.

Jeff’s Bagel Run also has locations in College Park and Ocoee.

Last year, the company announced plans to add six new stores in Central Florida, and the Oviedo location is one of them.

The rest of the stores are under construction or will open soon.

See a map of the location below:

