Jeff’s Bagel Run marks game day with Cheese-It Bagel

The team at Jeff’s Bagel Run‘s been running the Cheese-It Bagel (Note: No Z) as a “Bagel of the Day” for a few months now, and folks have been loving the salt-meets-Cheddar lacquer that reminds everyone of those addictive little orange snack crackers, so beloved by so many.

“It’s so simple,” says co-owner Jeff Perera of the bagel, “it’s just salt and real cheddar cheese, and we bake it until it’s super crispy and delicious. It’s become a team favorite… But then, at one point, the [account for] the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl commented on it, and it’s been a fun little interaction, and since the Cheez-It Bowl is coming up, I figure it’s the unofficial bagel of the Cheez-It Bowl.”

As such, they’re bringing it back for game day on Jan. 1, when Iowa takes on Tennessee at Camping World Stadium.

“If you’re going, you should definitely come by and grab some bagels for a bagel tailgate,” says Perera. “And also, if you’re going to be home watching football all day, you should stock up!”

I think the roasted jalapeno cream cheese would pair nicely with this bagel, but Perera says their new hot sauce cream cheese, which debuted earlier this month, is his hot pick.

“It’s sweet and spicy, and it’s just delicious with the cheddary flavor of the Cheese-It bagel.”

If you go

Jeff’s Bagel Run: 2787 Old Winter Garden Road in Ocoee, 407-717-8689 or 4339 Edgewater Drive in Orlando, 407-930-0175; jeffsbagelrun.com