The Wrap

Jeff Bezos announced Monday that he will fly into space on July 20 as part of the first crewed flight of the New Shepard, the rocket ship manufactured by his company Blue Origin. “Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space,” Bezos posted on Instagram. “On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend. #GradatimFerociter.” “Grandatim Ferociter” is Blue Origin’s motto and translates from Latin as “Step by step, ferociously