Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin: Allegations of safety issues at company

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Bezos after his trip into space in July.
Jeff Bezos after travelling into space onboard a Blue Origin rocket in July

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has said it will review safety concerns raised by whistleblowers at Blue Origin, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' space company.

The announcement comes after 21 current and former employees claimed the company had ignored safety concerns to gain an advantage in the space race.

Staff also complained of a culture of sexism within the company.

Blue Origin rejected the charges and said it stands by its safety record.

A spokesperson for the company said it provides "numerous avenues for employees, including a 24/7 anonymous hotline, and will promptly investigate any new claims of misconduct".

It added that it "has no tolerance for discrimination or harassment of any kind".

Staffers led by Blue Origin's former head of internal communications, Alexandra Abrams, made the allegations in a letter that was sent to the FAA before being published on the whistleblowing website, Lioness, on Thursday.

Raising concerns over the standard of the company's flagship New Shepard rocket, which Mr Bezos travelled into space on in July, the essay writers said: "In the opinion of an engineer who has signed on to this essay, 'Blue Origin has been lucky that nothing has happened so far'."

The letter also alleged that more than 1,000 reports of issues related to the engines that power Blue Origin's rockets have never been addressed. "Many of this essay's authors say they would not fly on a Blue Origin vehicle," the letter added.

The FAA, which regulates rocket launches in the US, said that it "takes every safety allegation seriously, and the agency is reviewing the information".

In addition to the safety concerns, staff also claimed that the company's management embraces a "particular brand of sexism" under which numerous managers and senior staff displayed consistently inappropriate behaviour towards women.

One senior executive was reported to the HR department multiple times for sexual harassment, the authors claim. However, no action was taken and they allege that the individual was later placed on a panel overseeing the appointment of a new senior HR role.

Another executive was reportedly so notorious for sexist behaviour that new female staff were warned to avoid him. "It appeared to many of us that he was protected by his close personal relationship with Bezos — it took him physically groping a female subordinate for him to finally be let go," the group alleged.

A Blue Origin spokesperson said Ms Abrams "was dismissed for cause two years ago after repeated warnings for issues involving federal export control regulations". Ms Abrams told CBS News, which first reported the allegations, she never received any warnings related to export control issues.

In July the company made the first crewed flight of its rocket ship, New Shepard, with Mr Bezos onboard.

When the capsule touched back down after the 10 minute, 10 second flight, the Amazon founder exclaimed: "Best day ever!"

The rocket is designed to serve the burgeoning market for space tourism. However, it faces stiff competition to corner the market from Elon Musk's company SpaceX and Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic.

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man bitten by shark in Jensen Beach

    Man bitten by shark in Jensen Beach

  • Siblings Battle Over 1964 Ferrari 250 GTO

    Look at all the familial love!

  • The Blue Origin whistleblower says the firm’s toxic culture starts with Jeff Bezos

    "I felt complicit as the head of employee communications," says former Blue Origin employee Alexandra Abrams.

  • Evergrande: Company set to update market on 'major transaction'

    It comes as a China media report says a rival firm is set to buy a big stake in an Evergrande unit.

  • Nasa says Jeff Bezos’s space company is ‘prioritising itself over every other person alive today’

    Blue Origin’s protests to SpaceX winning bid to build lunar lander could ultimately lead to ‘shelved mission’, newly uncovered filings reveal

  • Forget Sourdough Starters. Making Bread Was the Second-Worst Job in the Ancient World.

    David Rogers/GettyBaking can be hard work: it takes time, elbow grease, and patience. But the effort lockdown-bakers expend in kneading is nothing in comparison to the processing that turns grain into flour. If you wanted to make flour today, the internet advises that you use a coffee grinder; if you wanted to do it at scale in antiquity, you needed a mill. Working a mill, however, was one of the most feared and laborious tasks in the ancient world. It was a punishment for rebellious enslaved wo

  • The unanswered questions around COVID-19's origins

    As the world nears two years after the first reported cases of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China, there's still a lot more we don't know about SARS-CoV-2's origins than we do know.Why it matters: Accurately determining the causes of COVID-19 will go a long way toward informing what can and should be done to prevent the next pandemic.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal reported the WHO is reviving its stall

  • SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft caused a sonic boom in Florida after splashing down in the Atlantic, residents say

    A sonic boom reportedly followed the landing of the Cargo Dragon spacecraft, which marked SpaceX's 23rd commercial resupply mission to the ISS.

  • Hitting the Books: Why that one uncle of yours continually refuses to believe in climate change

    In How to Talk to a Science Denier, Lee McIntyre examines the phenomenon of denialism and explains how you can most effectively address your relatives' misplaced concerns over everything from mRNA vaccines to why the Earth isn't actually flat.

  • Carbon storage deep in the sea could be boosted by supercharged compounds

    Magnesium can supercharge the formation of water molecules that can trap carbon dioxide in the ocean.

  • European-Japanese space mission gets 1st glimpse of Mercury

    A joint European-Japanese spacecraft got its first glimpse of Mercury as it swung by the solar system's innermost planet while on a mission to deliver two probes into orbit in 2025. The BepiColombo mission made the first of six flybys of Mercury at 11:34 p.m. GMT (7:34 p.m. EST) Friday, using the planet's gravity to slow the spacecraft down. After swooping past Mercury at altitudes of under 200 kilometers (125 miles), the spacecraft took a low resolution black-and-white photo with one of its monitoring cameras before zipping off again.

  • The Psychedelics Industry Could Offer a Whole New Approach to Work

    Psychedelics offer a way to look at professional and economic systems more, well, psychedelically

  • What is the smallest animal ever?

    The world's smallest frog can fit on a dime. E.N. Rittmeyer et al. (2012) Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. What is the smallest animal ever? – Peter, age 9, Brookline, Massachusetts The biggest animal in the world is easy to see, if you know where to look. Living in every ocean except the Arctic, the blue whale is the largest animal on Earth — weighing as much as 200 tons with a

  • Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero gravity flight

    A Barbie doll version of Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti has jetted off on a zero-gravity flight with the aim of inspiring young girls to consider a career in space and science, technology, maths and engineering (STEM). Marking the Oct. 4-10 World Space Week, which this year celebrates women in space, toy maker Mattel Inc has teamed up with the European Space Agency (ESA) and Cristoforetti, who is currently in training for her next mission to the International Space Station next April. As part of the project, Cristoforetti's lookalike doll mirrored the preparation an astronaut needs to do before heading off to space, by travelling and floating on a zero-gravity flight from an ESA base in Germany.

  • Elephants will cooperate to acquire food -- assuming there's enough

    For Asian elephants in a recent study, a bit of teamwork helped them access delicious bananas. A new study examines elephants' ability to work together for a reward and the circumstances that limit their capacity for cooperation. Li-Li Li, a doctoral student at the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden, part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said she chose to work on elephants because she had always longed to work with the biggest animals on the planet.

  • Crews Work To Clean Up Oil Spill Offshore From Southern California

    The spill is blamed on a pipeline about five miles offshore near Huntington Beach. As CBS News’ Lilia Luciano reports, crews are working around the clock to save birds and marine animals that are now threatened.

  • Planting seeds in the Earth can teach our children to grow, blossom — and heal | Opinion

    During my teacher training at the Agricultural Education Program of the Puerto Rican Education Department — and for three subsequent decades — I loved participating in the annual graduation ceremonies. I liked using PowerPoint presentations to show images of students doing their work and showing the skills learned. For many years we had used slides because we did not have the marvels of PowerPoint or videos.

  • Medicine award kicks off week of Nobel Prize announcements

    The first of the 2021 Nobel Prizes is announced Monday with the naming of the winner, or winners, in the field of physiology or medicine. A panel at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm will announce the recipient after 11:30 a.m. (0930 GMT). Last year's prize went to three scientists who discovered the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus, a breakthrough that led to cures for the deadly disease and tests to keep the scourge from spreading though blood banks.

  • Google Doodle marks birthday of Spanish ocean scientist María de los Ángeles Alvariño González

    Pioneering scientist discovered 22 new species of zooplankton and published over 100 scientific papers

  • Covid vaccines a shoo-in? Medicine opens Nobel season

    The Nobel season opens on Monday with the pioneers of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines and immune system research tipped for the medicine prize, which kicks off a week of awards against the backdrop of the pandemic.