Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture expands operations to Phoenix and Denver

An artist’s concept shows the Orbital Reef space station, a project led by Blue Origin. The project’s other partners include Colorado-based Sierra Space and Arizona State University. (Blue Origin Media)

Blue Origin says it’s hiring in Phoenix and Denver — two Western cities that represent relatively new frontiers for Jeff Bezos’ space venture.

The downtown Phoenix office is focusing on “avionics, systems engineering and integrated supply chain,” Blue Origin says on its career website, while the South Denver office will focus on “program management, systems engineering, avionics, software, integration and mission design” in support of Blue Origin’s launch vehicle and space systems programs.

The Denver area happens to be home to a growing number of space ventures, including past and present partners in some of Blue Origin’s high-profile projects.

Lockheed Martin, for example, was part of a Blue Origin-led team that bid unsuccessfully to build the first crewed lunar lander for NASA’s Artemis program. United Launch Alliance is a customer for Blue Origin’s BE-4 rocket engines, while Sierra Space is a major partner in Blue Origin’s Orbital Reef space station project.

Speaking of Orbital Reef, the Phoenix area is home to Arizona State University, which is leading the space station project’s research advisory group.

Blue Origin lists eight office locations across the country. (Blue Origin Graphic)

We’ve reached out to Blue Origin for more information about the Phoenix and Denver offices, and will update this report with anything we hear back.

Blue Origin is said to have roughly 4,000 employees, with most of them based at the company’s headquarters in Kent, Wash. Other employees are based in West Texas, home to Blue Origin’s suborbital spaceport; on Florida’s Space Coast, where the orbital-class New Glenn rocket is being built; and in Alabama, where a factory is producing BE-4 and BE-3U engines. Still others work out of offices in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and other remote locations.

Blue Origin’s career database currently lists more than 1,460 open positions, including 87 in Phoenix and 50 in Denver. However, many of the positions listed for Phoenix and Denver are potentially linked to other locations as well. For what it’s worth, 965 open positions are associated with the Seattle area.

