Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife MacKenzie Scott gives away $4bn in four months
One of the wealthiest people in the world, MacKenzie Scott, has given away over $4.2bn (£3.1bn) in the last four months to those affected by the pandemic.
Ms Scott announced her latest contribution to charities in a blog post saying that she has donated to 384 organisations across the US in the past four months that help people with a range of things such as food banks and emergency relief funds during the pandemic.
“This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling," she wrote in the post on Medium. “Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of colour and for people living in poverty. Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires."
Ms Scott, who was formerly married to Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos, is the 18th richest person in the world. Her divorce settlement of $35.6bn (£26.4bn) worth of Amazon stocks made her the third richest woman in the world. In May 2019, Ms Scott pledged to donate most of her wealth to charities. The latest charity takes her this year’s contributions to almost $7bn (£5.1bn) so far. Back in July, Ms Scott announced she donated $1.7bn (£1.2bn) to 114 organisations over the year.
Several reports have pointed out that the wealth of the billionaires has climbed up during the pandemic. America’s richest alone gained almost $1 trillion during the period as 8 million fell into poverty. Ms Scott’s wealth also climbed from $23.6 bn (£17.53bn) pounds) to $60.7bn (£45bn) this year as Amazon’s stocks surged, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Ms Scott’s former husband and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’s wealth has had the biggest increase in personal wealth, as his total net worth rose from $90.1bn (£68.5bn) on 18 March to $203.1bn (£154.4bn) by 13 October.
Ms Scott in her post detailed how her advisers zeroed-in on 384 groups to receive gifts after considering almost 6,500 organisations. She says donations were focused on those “operating in communities facing high projected food insecurity, high measures of racial inequity, high local poverty rates, and low access to philanthropic capital."
"They took a data-driven approach to identifying organisations with strong leadership teams and results, with special attention to those operating in communities facing high projected food insecurity, high measures of racial inequity, high local poverty rates, and low access to philanthropic capital," Ms Scott wrote in her post.
"These 384 carefully selected teams have dedicated their lives to helping others, working and volunteering and serving real people face-to-face at bedsides and tables, in prisons and courtrooms and classrooms, on streets and hospital wards and hotlines and frontlines of all types and sizes, day after day after day."
