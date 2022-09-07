Jeff Bezos’s Ex-Wife Mackenzie Scott Donates $55 Million Beverly Hills Estate

It’s official. Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife, philanthropist Mackenzie Scott, has just donated $55 million worth of Beverly Hills property to the California Community Foundation, a non-profit philanthropic organization dedicated to the “systemic solutions addressing the most pressing issues facing Los Angeles County”. Although a formal announcement of the gift was made in August, recent property records have just certified the transaction, reports Dirt.com.

According to Forbes.com, Scott, who was married to Bezos for twenty-five years, walked away from their marriage with 25% of Bezos’s stake in Amazon, the equivalent of a 4% share in the online behemoth. As of today, Scott’s real-time net worth is $37.8 billion, making her the 29th richest person in the world.

Full ownership of the 2.5 acre estate was granted to Scott during the divorce settlement. The property, which comprises two combined parcels, was acquired in separate transactions, ten years apart—one in 2007, the other in 2017. The total cost to the Bezoses was $37 million, but the property has since appreciated to a whopping $55 million.

Two houses on the property—one, a 12,000-square-foot Hacienda-style home and the other, a 4,500-square-foot ranch-style abode—sit behind gates, surrounded by a swimming pool, tennis court, a vast lawn, and robust trees that encircle the estate. A total of thirteen bedrooms and fourteen bathrooms are found throughout.

According to a press release by the CCF, ninety percent of the property’s sale will go toward the organization’s affordable housing efforts and the remaining to its immigrant integration program.

After her divorce, Scott signed the Giving Pledge, promising to donate at least half of her wealth over her lifetime, and has since gifted billions of her dollars to large and small organizations dedicated to social equity. Included in the list of recipients—and receiving a gift of $20 million—is Spelman College, the historically Black, all-women's school where Angelina Jolie recently dropped off her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, as she begins her higher education.

