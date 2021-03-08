Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife marries Seattle science teacher as Amazon boss says: ‘He is a great guy’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graeme Massie
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie Bezos poses as they arrive at the headquarters of publisher Axel-Springer where he will receive the Axel Springer Award 2018 on April 24, 2018 in Berlin.&lt;/p&gt; (Photo by JORG CARSTENSEN/dpa/AFP via Getty Images))

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie Bezos poses as they arrive at the headquarters of publisher Axel-Springer where he will receive the Axel Springer Award 2018 on April 24, 2018 in Berlin.

(Photo by JORG CARSTENSEN/dpa/AFP via Getty Images))

Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife has married again following her high-profile divorce from the billionaire Amazon founder.

MacKenzie Scott, one of the world’s richest women, tied the knot with Dan Jewett, a science teacher at a Seattle private school.

The news was announced on Ms Scott’s Giving Pledge page, in which Mr Jewett signed on to help his new wife donate most of their wealth to charity.

“It is strange to be writing a letter indicating I plan to give away the majority of my wealth during my lifetime, as I have never sought to gather the kind of wealth required to feel like saying such a thing would have particular meaning,” Mr Jewett’s blog post says.

He is a teacher at Lakeside School, according to its website.

And he added: “In a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know—and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others.”

Ms Scott has an estimated personal fortune of around $53bn and she said in December she had already given away $4bn.

As well as the note on her Giving Pledge page, she also changed her author page on Amazon’s website to: “She lives in Seattle with her four children and her husband, Dan.”

Mr Bezos, who recently announced he was stepping down as Amazon CEO, congratulated his ex-wife on her marriage.

“Dan is such a great guy, and I am happy and excited for the both of them,” said Mr Bezos in a statement.

Ms Scott and Mr Bezos met while working at a New York hedge fund, and she helped him start Amazon in 1994.

When they divorced in 2019 after 25 years of marriage, Mr Bezos was the world’s richest person.

As part of their divorce settlement she reportedly received four per cent of Amazon’s shares, although Mr Bezos retained the voting rights for them.

Mr Bezos has recently been swapping the title of world’s wealthiest person with Tesla founder, Elon Musk, and is worth an estimated $177bn.

Read More

Jeff Bezos would pay more than $5bn a year under Warren’s ‘Ultra-Millionaire’ tax plan

Bezos and Bloomberg among top 50 US charity donors for 2020

Jeff Bezos: What will the billionaire do after Amazon?

Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife MacKenzie Scott gives away $4bn in four months

Recommended Stories

  • Biden news – live: Trump ‘returns to New York’ as president’s Covid relief package set to sail through House

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • The Scary COVID Symptom Even Healthy People Are Having

    The coronavirus pandemic has affected nearly every facet of everyday life, and an eye-opening study from last year shows that this is extending beyond waking hours, into many of our dreams.For research published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, scientists analyzed the dreams reported by 811 people in Finland. They reported 55% of their bad dreams experienced during a COVID-19 lockdown were related to the pandemic. They also reported sleeping longer, having more nightmares and waking up more during the night, compared to the period before the pandemic. Read on, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus.A "Shared Mindscape"?The Finnish researchers compiled the dream topics into clusters, and found several common nightmare themes, which involved "failures in social distancing, coronavirus contagion, personal protective equipment, dystopia, and apocalypse.""The results allowed us to speculate that dreaming in extreme circumstances reveal shared visual imagery and memory traces, and in this way, dreams can indicate some form of shared mindscape across individuals,” said Dr. Anu-Katriina Pesonen, lead author of the study and head of the Sleep&Mind Research Group at the University of Helsinki.In another study published in the Sept. 25 issue of the journal Dreaming, Harvard researcher Dierdre Bennett collected the dreams of nearly 2,888 people between March and June. She found that people said they remembered more of their dreams than they did pre-pandemic, while women reported a higher increase in anxiety dreams and dreams about death than men. Women reported having more dreams involving sadness and anger, while such an increase was not relayed by men. Barrett found that common dreams included contracting COVID, along with metaphorical dreams about natural disasters or violence. Early in the pandemic, many people dreamed about insects and monsters, Barrett told NBC News. "I noted several kinds of flying bugs, swarming," she said, nothing that some study subjects dreamed of "masses of wriggling worms coming toward them, or armies of cockroaches running toward them."Nightmares are a common response to stress and trauma, but bug attack dreams seem specific to the COVID-19 pandemic. Barrett has never seen those in dream studies of witnesses to traumatic events like 9/11 or World War II, she told LiveScience.“Repeated, intense nightmares may refer to post-traumatic stress. The content of dreams is not entirely random, but can be an important key to understanding what is the essence in the experience of stress, trauma and anxiety,” said Pesonen.RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said When We'd Get Back to NormalHow to head off nightmaresSo if COVID is haunting your dreams, you're definitely not alone. But there is a strategy you can try to stem pandemic-related nightmares, Barrett told NBC News. Before bed, visualize something specific you want to dream about after you fall asleep. "It might be a favorite person who you're not able to be with during the pandemic, or a place you'd like to visit after the pandemic," she said. Making this choice gives the mind "a competing agenda," she added.Turning off screens at least 30 minutes before bed was recommended by sleep experts before the pandemic to help ensure a good night's rest. It's especially important now, and you might want to try to extend that time. Other studies have found that poor quality sleep negatively affects everything from weight to heart health to cancer risk.And do everything you can to prevent getting—and spreading—COVID-19 in the first place: Wear a face mask, get tested if you think you have coronavirus, avoid crowds (and bars, and house parties), practice social distancing, only run essential errands, wash your hands regularly, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Meghan Markle says Kate Middleton made her cry the week of her wedding over a flower girl dress - not the other way around

    During the bombshell CBS interview, Meghan Markle said that a rumor she made Kate Middleton cry was the "beginning of a character assassination."

  • Doctors Warn "Do Not Get" COVID Vaccine if You Have This Condition

    The coronavirus vaccines are here and with them the light at the end of the tunnel. If enough people get one, we can reach herd immunity and return to some form of normal again. Most experts agree that the vaccine is “safe and effective,” in the words of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. But even he says you should not get the vaccine if you have this one particular condition. Read on to see if you have it—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 Who Should Not Get the COVID-19 Vaccine? “People with a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) to any component of the COVID-19 vaccine should NOT receive the vaccine,” says the Yale Health website. “People with a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) to any vaccine or injectable (intramuscular or intravenous) medication should consult with their health provider to assess risk prior to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.” Read on to see who else should or should not get one. 2 Can People With Other Allergies Get Vaccinated? “Everyone else with severe allergic reactions to foods, oral medications, latex, pets, insects, and environmental triggers may get vaccinated,” says Yale. “People with severe allergies require a 30-minute observation period after vaccination, while all others must be observed for 15 minutes. Vaccine clinics have safety protocols in place to respond to any adverse reactions.” 3 Dr. Fauci’s Take on Vaccines and Allergic Reactions “People who have a propensity to an allergic reaction, particularly anaphylactic reaction, have a greater likelihood of getting an allergic reaction to a vaccine,” says Dr. Fauci, who said a few months back: “We are very carefully monitoring these things. And when we see something like an allergic reaction, you modify the recommendation and you say that someone who has a history of a severe allergic reaction, that those individuals don't get vaccinated now with this product, or if they do get vaccinated, they do it in a location that has the capability of responding to an allergic reaction. You just don't want to go and get in a place that has no capability.” The vaccine admins now should be able to deal with such a situation, should it occur. 4 And What if You Are Pregnant or Breastfeeding? “A pregnant or breastfeeding person may choose to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommends that the COVID-19 vaccine should not be withheld from pregnant or breastfeeding individuals,” reports Yale. “There are limited data about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines for people who are pregnant. Pregnant people are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 and may be at risk for adverse pregnancy outcomes. If you are pregnant and your work places you at a high risk for COVID-19 infection you should discuss the benefits and risks of the vaccine with your healthcare provider.”RELATED: If You Feel This You May Have Already Had COVID Says Dr. Fauci 5 How to Stay Safe During the Pandemic Follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Police car strikes, kills cyclist near Black Point. A week later, few details from police

    A Miami bicyclist on his regular Saturday morning group ride near Black Point Park and Marina was killed in a head-on collision with a Miami-Dade County police car last week, according to friends and former colleagues of Juan Carlos Martinez, 30.

  • French aviation billionaire, pilot die in helicopter crash

    A French billionaire aviation industrialist and member of parliament has died in a helicopter crash along with the pilot, authorities said. Olivier Dassault, 69, was heir to a powerful family business empire that made Falcon private jets and Rafale fighter planes and owned many other businesses including Le Figaro newspaper. A judicial inquiry for eventual manslaughter charges is under way after Sunday’s crash in the town of Touques in Normandy, according to the regional prosecutor’s office in Lisieux.

  • Meghan and Harry Oprah interview - live: Couple ‘at peace’ now they have left UK as palace remains silent

    Interview will be broadcast in the UK on Monday

  • Harry implies family were jealous of Meghan’s Diana-like connection to public

    Harry says wife’s success ‘brought back memories’ of his mother for royal family

  • Prince Harry asked Meghan Markle if she knew how to curtsy moments before she met the Queen

    Meghan Markle told Oprah that Prince Harry helped her practice curtsying moments before she met the Queen.

  • Prince Harry says he feels ‘really let down’ by Charles as he reveals father stopped taking his calls

    Prince Charles allegedly only took two calls with Prince Harry about so-called “Megxit” before no longer picking up

  • Lauren Boebert: Congresswoman linked to QAnon attacks Democrats for being ‘obsessed with conspiracies’

    Freshman Republican complains: ‘Judge Jeanine, this is complete bonkers that we are keeping people out the United States Capitol’

  • Prince Harry says Meghan Markle made him realize he was 'trapped' in royal life

    Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey "I was trapped, but I didn't know I was trapped" in a candid sit-down interview with his wife, Meghan Markle.

  • Kayleigh McEnany mocked for claiming Trump finds Twitter ban ‘freeing’

    McEnany said social media bans were not ‘about stopping violence. This is about stopping Trump, stopping his ideology, his movement, by removing him from society. We should all stand against it’

  • Meghan Markle says Queen Elizabeth was ‘always wonderful’: ‘I just really loved being in her company’

    ‘She’s always been warm and inviting and really welcoming’

  • Biden signs executive order to expand voting rights: ‘If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide’

    ‘Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have it counted’

  • Harry and Meghan say concerns were raised by unnamed family member over how dark Archie’s skin would be

    Duchess wouldn’t reveal who raised the topic, saying it ‘would be very damaging to them’

  • Covid: Dalai Lama urges others to get vaccinated as he receives first shot

    The Tibetan spiritual leader urges others to "take this injection" as he gets the AstraZeneca jab.

  • Meghan reveals royal life left her suicidal during pregnancy and palace staff took her passport

    Harry admits he was ‘ashamed’ of talking about Meghan’s mental health struggles

  • Meghan has only ‘kind words’ to say about Kate in Oprah interview, sources say

    Conversation airing on Sunday is said to cover “wide-ranging” topics

  • Lindsey Graham said he deals with Trump's 'dark side' because he thinks he has a 'magic' other Republicans don't

    Graham told "Axios on HBO" that Trump could make the party bigger, stronger, and more diverse, but that he "also could destroy it."