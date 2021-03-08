Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife marries Seattle science teacher as Amazon boss says: ‘He is a great guy’
Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife has married again following her high-profile divorce from the billionaire Amazon founder.
MacKenzie Scott, one of the world’s richest women, tied the knot with Dan Jewett, a science teacher at a Seattle private school.
The news was announced on Ms Scott’s Giving Pledge page, in which Mr Jewett signed on to help his new wife donate most of their wealth to charity.
“It is strange to be writing a letter indicating I plan to give away the majority of my wealth during my lifetime, as I have never sought to gather the kind of wealth required to feel like saying such a thing would have particular meaning,” Mr Jewett’s blog post says.
He is a teacher at Lakeside School, according to its website.
And he added: “In a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know—and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others.”
Ms Scott has an estimated personal fortune of around $53bn and she said in December she had already given away $4bn.
As well as the note on her Giving Pledge page, she also changed her author page on Amazon’s website to: “She lives in Seattle with her four children and her husband, Dan.”
Mr Bezos, who recently announced he was stepping down as Amazon CEO, congratulated his ex-wife on her marriage.
“Dan is such a great guy, and I am happy and excited for the both of them,” said Mr Bezos in a statement.
Ms Scott and Mr Bezos met while working at a New York hedge fund, and she helped him start Amazon in 1994.
When they divorced in 2019 after 25 years of marriage, Mr Bezos was the world’s richest person.
As part of their divorce settlement she reportedly received four per cent of Amazon’s shares, although Mr Bezos retained the voting rights for them.
Mr Bezos has recently been swapping the title of world’s wealthiest person with Tesla founder, Elon Musk, and is worth an estimated $177bn.
