Jeff Bezos is getting divorced and of course people are making Alexa jokes

Morgan Sung

People can't help but make jokes about the richest couple in the world splitting up. 

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos announced their divorce on Wednesday, after 25 years of marriage and attaining a $137 billion net worth. And while ending a marriage is undoubtedly an unhappy experience for their family, Twitter users started making Amazon-themed jokes about the couple's end.

Some poked fun at Amazon's mildly terrifying targeted ads. 

Others chose to base their digs on Amazon's often controversial ways of doing business.

While others just envisioned Bezos' newfound singlehood. 

But Jeff Bezos doesn't need to worry about dating — he's still in his Prime. 

