Jeff Bezos is getting divorced and of course people are making Alexa jokes

People can't help but make jokes about the richest couple in the world splitting up.

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos announced their divorce on Wednesday, after 25 years of marriage and attaining a $137 billion net worth. And while ending a marriage is undoubtedly an unhappy experience for their family, Twitter users started making Amazon-themed jokes about the couple's end.

Some poked fun at Amazon's mildly terrifying targeted ads.

Mrs. Bezos, Customers Who Viewed Jeff Bezos Also Viewed... pic.twitter.com/1Ht6eYeRvf — Dan Ozzi (@danozzi) January 9, 2019

SEE ALSO: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie to divorce

[blind date]



JEFF BEZOS: I brought you flowers



HER: Oh thanks. That's very sweet



JEFF BEZOS: I see you’ve liked flowers. Perhaps you’d like these other flowers











— Todd 'Papi' Carlos (@TheToddWilliams) January 9, 2019

Others chose to base their digs on Amazon's often controversial ways of doing business.

Jeff Bezos is getting divorced after realizing that marriage counts as a union. — River Clegg (@RiverClegg) January 9, 2019

Motion to call Jeff Bezos divorcing his wife “Alexit.” — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) January 9, 2019

Jeff Bezos getting a divorce because he just had to crush one more union. — Joe Kassabian (@jkass99) January 9, 2019

The real question in the Bezos divorce is who gets the Seattle City Council in the divorce? Will Jeff at least get visitation rights? — Reptilian Udashen (@BenUdashen) January 9, 2019

Jeff Bezos this morning:



"Alexa, end my marriage"



— Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) January 9, 2019

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos have decided to “consciously unsubscribe” from each other’s lives but are “committed to co-parenting their Alexa and Kindles.” — eric eidelstein (@ericeidelstein) January 9, 2019

While others just envisioned Bezos' newfound singlehood.

I’ve spent all morning thinking about it and the celebrity Jeff Bezos is most likely to date after the divorce is January Jones — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) January 9, 2019

Jeff Bezos living in one of those dingy divorced dad apartments but the whole thing is made of diamonds and unicorn bones — matt tobey (@mtobey) January 9, 2019

Looking forward to seeing the pictures from Jeff Bezos' first visit to Union Pool — Good Idea Dave (@DaveCoIon) January 9, 2019

But Jeff Bezos doesn't need to worry about dating — he's still in his Prime.