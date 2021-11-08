Jeff Bezos jokingly threatens Leonardo DiCaprio after video surfaces of the actor talking to Bezos' girlfriend

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, left, and actor and producer Leonardo DiCaprio. Joshua Roberts/Reuters; Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos issued a joking threat to Leonardo DiCaprio on Twitter.

Video from a gala showed Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, chatting closely with the actor.

Bezos and Sanchez were outed as a couple in January 2019 amid Bezos' divorce.

Leonardo DiCaprio, watch your back.

A video making the rounds on Twitter Monday shows the actor and producer chatting with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. In the video, Sanchez briefly has her arm around DiCaprio and the two seem to be hitting it off, which apparently wasn't lost on Bezos.

"Leo, come over here, I want to show you something …" Bezos tweeted, accompanied by a shirtless photo of him hugging a sign warning of a "fatal drop."

Bezos and Sanchez, a TV host and helicopter pilot, have been dating since at least January 2019, when they were outed as a couple amid the surprise announcement that Bezos and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott, were divorcing.

Bezos' and Sanchez's relationship immediately became tabloid fodder, with the National Enquirer publishing leaked texts Bezos had sent to Sanchez and claiming it had access to racy photos of the then-Amazon CEO. In a fiery blog post, Bezos declared war on the National Enquirer and implicated the Saudi Arabian government in the leaks. (The Saudi Arabian government denied any role in the situation and the Enquirer maintains that Sanchez's brother, Michael, was the sole source of the leaks.)

Since then, Bezos and Sanchez have led a globetrotting relationship that's taken them everywhere from India to luxury yachts in the Caribbean. The couple recently purchased a $78 million home in Hawaii and hope to "be a part of supporting the local community," according to a report from Pacific Business News.

For his part, DiCaprio has been dating 24-year-old model and actor Camila Morrone since December 2017.

