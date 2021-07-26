Jeff Bezos offers to cover $2 billion in NASA costs for lunar lander contract

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Sheetz, CNBC and Thomas Franck, CNBC and Hannah Miao, CNBC
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos on Monday offered to cover billions of dollars of NASA costs in exchange for a contract to build a lunar lander to land astronauts on the moon.

Bezos said Blue Origin would waive all payments up to $2 billion from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in the current and next two government fiscal years. Blue Origin would also fund its own pathfinder mission to low-Earth orbit, according to Bezos. In return, the company requested a fixed-priced contract from the government agency.

“This offer is not a deferral, but is an outright and permanent waiver of those payments. This offer provides time for government appropriation actions to catch up,” Bezos said in an open letter to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

NASA in April awarded Elon Musk’s SpaceX with a sole $2.89 billion contract to build the next crewed lunar lander under its Human Landing Systems program. Before selecting the winner of the contest, NASA gave 10-month study contracts to SpaceX, Blue Origin and Dynetics to begin work on lunar landers.

“Instead of this single source approach, NASA should embrace its original strategy of competition,” Bezos said. “Without competition, a short time into the contract, NASA will find itself with limited options as it attempts to negotiate missed deadlines, design changes, and cost overruns.”

Bezos, the founder and executive chair of Amazon, launched into space earlier this month with a ride on the first crewed New Shepard rocket flight, a project of his Blue Origin company.

He and his fellow passengers floated in microgravity for a couple of minutes before their capsule returned and landed after 10 minutes and 10 seconds.

Right now, Bezos and fellow billionaire Richard Branson are the only two major entrepreneurs in the market of launching tourists to the edge of space. Branson’s Virgin Galactic, which also recently completed a crewed flight, has historically sold seats on its flights between $200,000 and $250,000 per ticket.

The tourism market is just one component of a space economy valued no less than $420 billion. Yet its high profile means it has a powerful and widespread influence over the space industry, with investors often pointing to astronaut flights as driving excitement about the broader consequences of the extraterrestrial marketplace.

Blue Origin has sold nearly $100 million worth of tickets for future passenger flights to the edge of space, Bezos said last week. The company is actively working on building more rocket boosters to fly more frequently at the “very high” rate Bezos hopes for.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russians ditch space station module, clearing way for new lab

    After resolving multiple problems, Russian flight controllers cleared the way for Thursday's arrival of the new Nauka lab module.

  • Jeff Bezos is offering to cover billions in costs if NASA remedies its 'mistake' and gives Blue Origin the chance to compete with SpaceX again for a moon-lander contract

    Blue Origin said NASA had been "unfair" when it gave a contract to SpaceX. Now Jeff Bezos wants his space company to have a second chance.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter nailed its 10th flight - double what engineers had hoped Ingenuity would do

    Flight 10 is a significant milestone: Ingenuity has now flown twice as many times as NASA engineers originally planned.

  • High radiation, low gravitation: The perils of a trip to Mars

    Earth's atmosphere and magnetic field protect us from harmful space radiation, but passengers bound for Mars will lose that protection. For example, radiations from energetic particles ejected from the sun behave very differently than cosmic rays from outside our galaxy. Enough to be of concern, according to Athanasios Petridis, a physicist from Drake University in Des Moines.

  • NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has discovered water vapor on Jupiter's ocean moon Ganymede for the first time

    Astronomers using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope discovered evidence of water vapor in the atmosphere of Jupiter's moon Ganymede.

  • The 'potential silver lining' to a breakthrough COVID-19 infection

    The 'potential silver lining' to a breakthrough COVID-19 infection

  • Why does gravity pull us down and not up?

    Gravity feels like it's pulling everything toward Earth, but why? AdventurePhoto/E+ via WikimediaCommons Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why does gravity pull us down and not up? - Gracie, age 9, Brookline, Massachusetts Gravity is the reason things with mass or energy are attracted to each other. It is why apples fall toward the ground and planets orbit stars. Magnets attract

  • Covid cases fall for sixth day in a row

    Covid cases have fallen for a sixth day in a row, despite scientists previously predicting that the number of infections could rise to a peak of up to 250,000. The daily reported infections for Monday were just 24,940, a drop of 14 per cent since Sunday and down 15,000 cases since the same time last week. Figures suggest all regions are now seeing declines, with big decreases in previously high areas such as the north east of England, where daily cases have fallen by two thirds since the peak on

  • Bezos offers NASA $2 billion in exchange for moon mission contract

    Fresh off his trip to space, billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos on Monday offered to cover up to $2 billion in NASA costs if the U.S. space agency awards his company Blue Origin a contract to make a spacecraft designed to land astronauts back on the moon. NASA in April awarded rival billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX https://www.reuters.com/technology/spacex-wins-us-contract-spacecraft-send-astronauts-moon-washington-post-2021-04-16 a $2.9 billion contract to build a spacecraft to bring astronauts to the lunar surface as early as 2024, rejecting bids from Blue Origin and defense contractor Dynetics.

  • Fauci says it's 'negligent' not to fund research at Wuhan lab, suggests collaboration with China continue

    Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested that it would’ve been “negligent” for the National Institutes of Health not to fund bat coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and declined to commit not to collaborate with Chinese government scientists in the future, insisting that “we have always been careful.”

  • Bezos offers billions in incentives for NASA's lunar lander contract

    Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Blue Origin, is offering to knock up to $2 billion off the cost of developing a lunar lander and to self-fund a pathfinder mission in exchange for a NASA contract. The specific contract in question relates to developing a lunar lander for the Human Landing System program, which aims to return humans to the moon for the first time since the Apollo days. NASA announced in April 2020 that Blue Origin, SpaceX and Dynetics were chosen for the initial phase of the contract, and it was thought that the competition would likely be whittled down to two final companies to build lunar landers.

  • What is La Niña? Does it bring more snow? How climate pattern could affect US weather.

    The La Niña climate pattern is a natural cycle marked by cooler-than-average ocean water in the central Pacific Ocean. What you need to know.

  • NASA's Ingenuity helicopter has flown a total of one mile on Mars

    NASA's Ingenuity helicopter has flown a total of one mile on Mars, and its 10th flight was its most complex to date.

  • Astronomers detect alien moons being born in a distant planetary system

    After years of searching for elusive 'exomoons', astronomers have discovered a planetary nursery that looks to be forming several of them.

  • Nobel prize-winning physicist Steven Weinberg dies at 88

    Physicist Steven Weinberg, who won the Nobel prize in 1979 with two other scientists for their separate contributions unlocking mysteries of tiny particles and their electromagnetic interaction, has died at 88, the University of Texas at Austin said Saturday. A professor at the university since the 1980s, Weinberg died Friday in Austin, Texas, according to his wife Louise, said UT spokesperson Christine Sinatra. “The passing of Steven Weinberg is a loss for The University of Texas and for society," UT President Jay Hartzell said in a statement.

  • Letters to the Editor: In defense of Jeff Bezos spending his billions on spaceflight

    Spaceflight is an engineering problem that can be solved by throwing money at it; you can't say the same for poverty or climate change.

  • Dutch teen on Bezos’ space flight never ordered Amazon

    The Dutch teen on Jeff Bezos' space flight had this surprise for the billionaire...(SOUNDBITE) (English) 18-YEAR-OLD PHYSICS STUDENT, OLIVER DAEMEN, SAYING: "I told Jeff I never bought something on Amazon and he was like: 'oh, wow, it was a long time ago (the last time) I heard someone say that.’”18-year-old Oliver Daeman became the world’s youngest space travellerwhen he accompanied Amazon founder Jeff Bezoson a 10-minute trip beyond Earth’s atmosphereafter another candidate bidding $28 million cancelled at the last minute(SOUNDBITE) (English) 18-YEAR-OLD PHYSICS STUDENT, OLIVER DAEMEN, SAYING:"I have always been interested in it and I have always followed Blue Origin and SpaceX and all the big players and then this came along. I always wanted to go to space, that was my ultimate, ultimate goal and I knew I was going to get there one way or another. But I never thought it was going to be this soon."Also on the Blue Origin flight was Bezos' brother, Markand 82-year-old aviator Wally Funk, the oldest person to go to space

  • Fauci Wants to Make Vaccines for the Next Pandemic Before It Hits

    In one sense, the world got lucky with the new coronavirus. By sheer chance, scientists just happened to have spent years studying coronaviruses, developing exactly the tools needed to make COVID vaccines as soon as the virus’ genetic sequence was published. But what will happen if the next pandemic comes from a virus that causes Lassa fever, or from the Sudan strain of Ebola, or from a Nipah virus? Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is prom

  • Video catches fiery meteor shooting across the night sky over Texas

    NASA suggested that the slow speed of Sunday night’s meteor means it was likely that a small piece of an asteroid produced the fireball.

  • Extreme weather renews focus on climate change as scientists update forecasts

    (Reuters) -As scientists gather online to finalize a long-awaited update on global climate research, recent extreme weather events across the globe highlight the need for more research on how it will play out, especially locally. "Global warming was well projected, but now you see it with your own eyes," said Corinne Le Quere, a climate scientist at the University of East Anglia. "It's not so much that climate change itself is proceeding faster than expected -- the warming is right in line with model predictions from decades ago," said climate scientist Michael Mann of Pennsylvania State University.