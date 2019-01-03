This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Jeff Bezos Is Quietly Betting on These 15 Companies — Why You Should, Too

Have you ever wondered what you would do if you were the richest person alive? Some of us couldn’t even dream of what to do with just $1 billion. However, we can take a look at what the actual richest man alive does with his money.

In October 2018, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos — currently the world’s richest man — had a net worth of $160 billion, according to Forbes. Bezos has made a wide variety of investments through Amazon; Bezos Expeditions, his venture capital firm; Nash Holdings LLC, a private company he owns; the Bezos Family Foundation; and his own personal fortune. The man is so rich, his net worth eclipses the gross domestic product of many countries.

His investments are out to save the world, too.

Bezos Expeditions has invested in biotech companies seeking to cure cancer, agriculture tech companies aiming to solve world hunger, finance tech companies empowering underserved communities and educational tech companies helping people prepare for an evolving job market. Keep reading to see what other surprising companies the famous billionaire is investing in.

EverFi

In April 2017, Bezos invested $190 million from his personal cash flow during a Series D funding round for EverFi. The educational technology company focuses on financial education, social and emotional learning, and STEM and career readiness, among other offerings. According to the EverFi website, the company is “fulfilling the need for scalable education in an ever-changing world.”

Learn From His Mistakes: Jeff Bezos’ Most Outrageous Business Failures

General Assembly

Back in 2011, Bezos’ investments included about $4.5 million dollars for General Assembly, back when the company was just a co-working space. Since then, GA has grown into a global campus that “fosters an elite professional community of individuals and companies through education and strategic career connections,” according to its website. They offer online and in-person courses at one of their 20 global locations. GA’s full-time and part-time courses help advance the careers of people looking to work in the high-demand field of tech and design.

MakerBot

The billionaire invested $10 million dollars into the 3D printing company MakerBot back in 2011. MakerBot was one of the first companies to introduce 3D printing to the public in a way that was accessible to any consumer. MakerBot has since been acquired by Stratasys, a company that has pioneered 3D printing technology for 30 years.

See: How These Startups Could Shape the Future

NextDoor

During Series B funding in 2013, Bezos Expeditions followed super-investor David Sze with an investment in the private social media app Nextdoor. This free, invite-only app is used to connect with people who live in your community about neighborhood safety, job postings, lost pets and local politics. Nextdoor is currently in its Series E funding stage and has raised more than $285 million thus far.

Plenty

In July of 2017, Bezos Expeditions made an investment in the future of food. Plenty is an agriculture technology company that develops plant sciences for crops to flourish in a pesticide and GMO-free environment. The ag-tech company received a $200 million investment from Bezos Expeditions during their Series B funding. Currently, Plenty has raised a total of $226 million in funding. You might have seen their vertical farms that grow veggies indoors, using only one percent of the water used in traditional agriculture and producing crop yields up to 350 times greater than traditional methods.

Airbnb

The extremely popular accommodation marketplace provides access to 5 million-plus unique places to stay in more than 81,000 cities and 191 countries, and it received a Bezos investment of $112 million, according to a Visual Capitalist report. Airbnb has raised $4.4 billion in funding and now has about 4,000 employees. With all of the company’s success, Airbnb has talked about becoming IPO-ready for 2019. The company is currently valued at $31 billion and plans to expand their “Airbnb Trips” service, which will offer travelers a series of excursions and adventures.