Jeff Bezos says Amazon supports corporate tax rate hike

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Just last week, President Biden called out Amazon for using loopholes to avoid paying federal income taxes as he explained his goal of raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent.

As it turns out, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is on board with the hike, which the White House says would help pay for Biden's massive new infrastructure proposal. Bezos said the company backs the Biden administration's "focus on making bold investments in American infrastructure" and "we recognize this investment will require concessions from all sides," clarifying that raising the corporate rate is one such sacrifice Amazon is willing to accept.

The tax increase may be one of the primary points of contention as Congress considers the proposal. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), a crucial swing vote, recently said 28 percent is too high for his liking.

More stories from theweek.com
Academy says Oscar nominees and guests qualify as essential workers
Trump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegations
Janet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxation

Recommended Stories

  • Former Southwest pilot charged with indecent exposure

    Federal authorities said the incident took place mid-air during a flight from Philadelphia to Orlando last August. Southwest said no passengers were aware of the situation, just some crew members.

  • Kim Kardashian confirmed to have a lot of money

    If the house-sized refrigerator, 14 Friesian horses, and ability to "humbly" rent a private island in the middle of a pandemic didn't tip you off, Kim Kardashian has a lot of money. So much money, in fact, that she made this year's Forbes list of People With a Lot of Money (which Forbes prefers to call its "World's Billionaire List"). It is Kim's first time appearing on the list — alongside 492 other newcomers — since her stake in KKW Beauty and her shapewear company Skims tipped her from being "absurdly wealthy" and into the category of "profanely wealthy." Meanwhile, another person with a reputation for being talentless but very, very rich tumbled nearly 300 spots on Forbes' list, and is now merely the 1,299th richest person in the world. Read more at CNN and Forbes. More stories from theweek.comAcademy says Oscar nominees and guests qualify as essential workersTrump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegationsJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxation

  • Pete Davidson officially moves out of his mother's basement

    The day we never thought we'd see has arrived: Pete Davidson has "fully" moved out of his mother's Staten Island basement. But the King of Staten Island era is not coming to an end — his new bachelor pad is a condo on Staten Island, not too far from his mom's house, Vulture reports. Perhaps the driving force for the Saturday Night Live star to finally flee the nest is his rumored romance with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor. She's been to the castle with the Duke, and, though Davidson is a self-proclaimed king, Dynevor probably doesn't want to go to someone's mom's basement. The things we do for love. More stories from theweek.comAcademy says Oscar nominees and guests qualify as essential workersTrump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegationsJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxation

  • The 'laughable' comparison between Colorado and Georgia voting requirements

    "Colorado is such an easy place to vote," Paul Teske, dean of Public Affairs at the University of Colorado Denver, told Insider.

  • Biden says has not yet spoken to Fed chair

    US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he has kept clear of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in a deliberate measure to restore the independence at the central bank after the Trump era.

  • Biden announces all US adults will be eligible for Covid vaccine by 19 April

    President touts success in accelerating vaccination effort but warns US still in ‘life-and-death race’ against virus Joe Biden speaks at the White House in Washington DC on 6 April. Photograph: Oliver Contreras/EPA Sign up for the Guardian’s First Thing newsletter Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that all US adults would be eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine by 19 April, even as he warned that the nation was still in a “life-and-death race” against the virus. Pairing optimism with caution, the president touted the administration’s success in accelerating the pace of the vaccination effort, including the milestone of administering a record 4m doses in a single day. But that progress, he said, is threatened by the rise in coronavirus cases in many states across the US as dangerous variants spread and some officials loosen public health restrictions. “We aren’t at the finish line. We still have a lot of work to do,” Biden said in remarks at the White House on Tuesday. “We’re still in a life-and-death race against this virus.” In his remarks, Biden expressed confidence that every American over the age of 18 would be eligible to get in the “virtual line” to be vaccinated soon. A number of US states have already said they will meet the accelerated timeline, which is roughly two weeks earlier than the initial 1 May goal. Meanwhile, states such as New Jersey and Oregon announced this week that all Americans over 16 would be eligible to sign up for a vaccine on 19 April. Biden said the new deadline would eliminate uncertainty about eligibility, which varies by state. “No more confusing rules, no more confusing restrictions,” he said. The president delivered his remarks after visiting a Covid-19 vaccination site in Alexandria, Virginia, where he thanked healthcare workers for administering the shots and urged those getting them to encourage their friends and family to do the same. “When you go home, get all your friends, tell them, ‘Get a shot when they can,’” he said. “That’s how we’re going to beat this.” The administration informed governors during a weekly conference call that more than 28m doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be delivered to states this week, the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, said at her daily briefing. That allocation brings the cumulative total over the past three weeks to 90m doses, she said. Psaki also said that the administration does not support the creation of a vaccine passport or a federal vaccine database. “The government is not now, nor will we be supporting a system that requires Americans to carry a credential,” she said. “There will be no federal vaccinations database and no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential.” Biden also announced that the US had delivered 150m doses of the coronavirus vaccine since the start of his presidency, putting him on track to “beat” his goal of administering 200m shots by his 100th day in office. Biden initially set a goal of achieving 100m shots in his first 100 days, which many experts worried was not ambitious enough. But the administration surpassed that target in March and doubled the number. The White House has said that more than 40% of US adults have received at least one shot. On Tuesday, Biden touted another encouraging statistic: more than 75% of Americans over the age of 65 have been vaccinated, he said, calling it a “dramatic turnaround” in the country’s fight against the virus. At the same time, he stressed that vaccinating more than 300 million Americans would take time and until then, he said it was imperative to continue to follow public safety measures like mask wearing and social distancing. Sketching a tantalizing vision of a Fourth of July barbecue with friends and family, Biden promised: “Better times are ahead.” “I want to have an Independence Day – an independence from the Covid,” he said, adding that the challenge remained: “How much death, disease and misery are we going to see between now and then.”

  • California man faces hate crime charge after throwing rocks at Asian woman while she was in the car with son

    Roger Janke is accused of throwing rocks at the car of an Asian woman while she was driving past, damaging her bumper and cracking her windshield.

  • EXPLAINER: Senate eyes budget rule to push past filibuster

    With the Senate split 50-50, leaders of the Democratic majority are looking for ways to advance their priorities and President Joe Biden's agenda around the typical 60-vote threshold needed to overcome a filibuster by opponents. This week, the Senate parliamentarian ruled that one tool, budget reconciliation, could be used more often than expected to pass certain measures with a 51-vote threshold. WHY THE SENATE STALEMATE?

  • Plane backfired before crash that killed child on the ground

    A small plane sputtered and backfired even before it taxied to a takeoff that ended tragically when it slammed into an SUV, killing both men aboard the aircraft and a 4-year-old boy in the vehicle, a preliminary report released Tuesday shows. The National Transportation Safety Board report does not say what caused the March 15 crash, which happened moments after the single-engine Beech B36TC took off on a training flight from North Perry Airport in suburban Fort Lauderdale. The crash killed Yaacov Nahom, 63; Grant Hustad, 71; and young Taylor Bishop, who was riding in the SUV with his mother.

  • George Floyd death: Chauvin 'trained to stay away from neck'

    Minneapolis Police Department training officers testified on use of force in George Floyd death.

  • Netanyahu gets first crack at forming a government in Israel, unenthusiastic president decides

    Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Tuesday gave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the mandate to form a new government, saying he has a "slightly better" chance of forging a governing coalition than centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid. Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, appeared in court Monday to hear charges in his own corruption trial, and Rivlin did not sound thrilled to give him first shot to stay in power. "None of the candidates have a realistic chance of creating a government that can foster trust in the Israeli Knesset, but I must do what is required of me," Rivlin said, adding that there is unfortunately no law against prime ministers serving while also standing trial for various crimes. "It is not an easy decision, on an ethical or moral level," he said. Israeli law compelled Rivlin to give the mandate to the leader most likely to succeed, and 52 members of the 120-seat Knesset, or parliament, recommended Netanyahu in consultations Monday, versus 45 for Lapid, seven for Naftali Bennett of the right-wing Yemina party, and 16 who stated no preference. "Netanyahu's path for forming a coalition is very, very narrow," and it requires him "to convince the radical right wing 'Religious Zionism' party, which consists of Jewish supremacists and Islamophobes, to sit together in the same coalition with the Islamic party — which is an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood movement," Barak Ravid reports at Axios. If he can't form a government in 28 days, Lapid will get a shot. And he fails, Israel heads to the polls again for a fifth election in two years. Netanyahu gave a televised address Monday night accusing the judicial system of staging a "legal coup" to oust a "strong, right wing prime minister," leading Israeli columnist Ben Caspit to write in the daily Maariv that "Benjamin Netanyahu has finally lost it" with his "'j'accuse' speech." More stories from theweek.comAcademy says Oscar nominees and guests qualify as essential workersTrump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegationsJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxation

  • UPDATE 2-Biden says no evidence higher corporate taxes will drive companies abroad

    President Joe Biden on Monday defended his proposal to raise corporate taxes to help pay for his infrastructure spending plans, saying he was not worried the hike would harm the economy and that there was no evidence it would drive business abroad. Speaking to reporters in Washington after spending Easter weekend at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland, Biden again took aim at the 50 or 51 corporations on the Fortune 500 list that paid no taxes at all for three years, saying it was time for them to pay their share. Asked if raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21% would drive away corporations, Biden said: "Not at all ... there's no evidence of that."

  • Union leader blames underfunding for Iowa prison killings

    The leader of the union representing Iowa prison workers on Tuesday blamed Republican state political leaders and Iowa Department of Corrections officials for the death of two Anamosa State Prison workers two weeks ago, contending the state for years has underfunded and understaffed the state's prisons. Correctional officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte died in a hammer attack by two inmates during a failed escape attempt on March 23.

  • Man, a steal! Rare Superman comic sells for record $3.25M

    One of the few copies of the comic book that introduced Superman to the world has sold for a super-sized, record-setting price. The issue of Action Comics #1 went for $3.25 million in a private sale, ComicConnect.com, an online auction and consignment company, announced Tuesday. The comic, published in 1938, “really is the beginning of the superhero genre," said ComicConnect.com COO Vincent Zurzolo, who brokered the sale.

  • As in Georgia, Texas Democrats look to mobilize businesses against voting restrictions

    With new voting restrictions making their way through the Texas Legislature, Democrats in the state are seeking to replicate the pressure campaign waged by activists and businesses in Georgia to stop the measures from becoming law.

  • Mexico's president now says he won't get COVID-19 vaccine

    Mexico’s president said Monday he won’t get a COVID-19 vaccine because his doctors told him he still has a high level of antibodies from when he was infected in January. “I have sufficient levels of antibodies and right now it isn’t indispensable for me to get vaccinated for now," said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. López Obrador would have gotten a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine last week, based on his address in a borough in the city’s center, where he lives in an apartment at the National Palace.

  • Arizona plans to seek warrants for 1st executions in years

    Prosecutors have told the Arizona Supreme Court that they intend on soon seeking execution warrants for two death-row inmates in what would be the state’s first executions in almost seven years. Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office said Tuesday that it’s asking the high court to set a briefing schedule before filing execution warrants for Clarence Dixon and Frank Atwood. Arizona put executions on hold after the 2014 death of Joseph Wood, who was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination over two hours.

  • Domenech: Biden's Jim Crow 'lie' now center of MLB All-Star controversy

    The 'Special Report' All-Star Panel debate if Georgia election law is different from Colorado's voting rights

  • UCLA forward Jalen Hill says he is retiring from basketball

    UCLA's Jalen Hill said on Instagram that he is retiring from basketball, citing "anxiety and depression problems" that started after his arrest in China.

  • Piers Morgan says Oprah Winfrey didn't challenge Harry and Meghan's harsh allegations

    "I should be able to be a journalist and question the veracity of [their] statements," Piers Morgan told Fox News' Tucker Carlson in a Monday interview.