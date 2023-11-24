Jeff Bezos says he's moving to Miami to spend "more time with family?" Not a tax break?

In the pantheon of questionable excuses, “needing to spend more time with my family” reigns supreme.

It’s the default setting, the easiest explanation to give for a fork in the road better left unexplained.

For example, five years ago former Palm Beach County Schools Superintendent Robert Avossa stunned school board members by leaving his job after just 2 ½ years, and a month after getting a raise.

He did it to take a high-paying, less stressful job with a local publishing company.

“This opportunity will allow me to spend the last part of my career impacting education at the national level while affording me more time to commit to my family,” Avossa wrote in his resignation letter.

More: Indian Creek Village Florida is Billionaire Bunker, home to Jeff Bezos, Tom Brady, Ivanka and ...

More: 'Billionaire Bunker' Florida home listed at $85 million. Jeff Bezos got it for $79 million

Former Miami Heat coach Stan Van Gundy performed a master class in the family excuse when the basketball team, expected to be a championship squad, got off to a bad start under his leadership. Van Gundy was pushed aside after just 21 games of the 2005 season.

“I’ve got a 14-year-old daughter and it started to hit me when I started thinking about her birthday, which was last month,” Van Gundy said as he announced his departure from the struggling team.

“I’ve got four more years left with her. Four. And then she’ll be off to college and I’m just not willing to sacrifice any more of those four years.”

Two years later, Van Gundy began a five-season head-coaching stint with the Orlando Magic.

If only people were as refreshingly candid as Andrew Mason, the former chief executive of Groupon, who wrote this memo 10 years ago:

“After four and a half intense and wonderful years as CEO of Groupon, I’ve decided that I’d like to spend more time with my family. Just kidding — I was fired today.”

The latest high-functioning executive experiencing sudden family pangs is Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, and the world’s third-richest person.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced that he is moving from Seattle to Miami to be closer to his parents.

Bezos announced this month that he was moving from his Seattle home, where he has lived for nearly 30 years, to spend more time with his parents.

“They recently moved back to Miami, the place we lived when I was younger,” he wrote on Instagram. “I want to be close to my parents.”

This is an inverted more-time-with-family excuse. Usually, it’s to spend more time with your kids. Bezos is pining to spend more time with his parents. That’s a new wrinkle.

Now, I’m not completely heartless. I do think that there may be some genuine family men out there, but in the case of Bezos, I suspect there may be another factor involved.

Bezos’ interest in moving from Washington state to Florida coincides with Washington’s passage of a new state capital gains tax aimed at collecting billions of dollars from a small number of the state’s richest people.

Bezos sold about $15.7 billion of his Amazon stock before this law went into effect — a savings of nearly $1.1 billion in wealth tax he would have owed to the state of Washington, according to the Tax Foundation, a non-partisan educational and tax policy research organization.

“The state’s economists projected that the wealth tax would raise about $3.2 billion a year once implemented, the Tax Foundation reported.

“This estimate included assumptions that some share of high-net-worth households would move to avoid the tax, but a Bezos move is going to be particularly hard for the state to stomach.

“Based on his current net worth, which is mostly in publicly reported ownership of Amazon shares, Bezos would have been on the hook for about $1.44 billion a year under the proposed wealth tax — a full 45 percent of the projected total.”

Frank Cerabino

More: Cerabino: Florida's CFO Jimmy Patronis proposes state to pay Trump's legal fees

More: Gov. DeSantis puts crooked stamp on higher-ed in Florida with New College president pick

So, while Bezos pines to be closer to his parents in Florida, the key measure of distance for him may be how far away he is from Washington’s new state tax on billionaires.

Fortunately for him, his riches will be safe in Florida, which only expects its oligarchs to donate heavily to political campaigns and shadowy dark-money groups.

Speaking of political campaigns, I suspect that we’re just months away from Gov. Ron DeSantis having an epiphany.

Could Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, who, according to polls, is lagging far behind Donald Trump in their campaign to be president, take a cue from Jeff Bezos soon?

As his floundering campaign stumbles to its inevitable conclusion, we can fully expect that DeSantis will announce some second thoughts about his presidential ambitions.

In the end, he’ll probably say, he decided it wasn’t worth it because he needs to spend more time with his family.

Frank Cerabino is a news columnist with The Palm Beach Post, part of the Gannett Newspapers chain.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Amazon's Jeff Bezos says Florida move to spend more time with family.