Jeff Bezos was spotted back home in Miami with his girlfriend. We have a few details

Back in the 305.

Jeff Bezos was spotted in his hometown of Miami with longtime girlfriend /rumored fianceée Lauren Sanchez over the weekend.

The jetsetting couple reportedly hit the town Friday night, dining at Calle Ocho hot spot Cafe La Trova, a spokeswoman for the local eatery confirmed.

The often lauded Little Havana bar is famed for its yummy handmade cocktails, savory lechon and festive, live music scene. What the mega mogul and his galpal consumed is unclear, but we do know Bezos is a fan of chicken thighs, mac ‘n’ cheese and black-eyed peas, the meal he served during his Blue Origin launch last summer.

On Saturday, the former Amazon CEO, 58, and his girlfriend-of-three-years, 52, were snapped nearby in Coral Gables, reportedly heading to Bezos’ parents’ new house. A few months back, Jackie and Mike Bezos plunked down $34 million for a 12,829-square-foot, six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home.

The massive spread, inside a gated community, used to belong to “Real Housewives of Miami” star Dr. Nicole Martin and her partner, attorney Anthony M. Lopez, who made major renovations as seen on the Peacock show.

Despite the fact that Bezos could purchase the Biltmore in cash, we have to assume the Palmetto alum hangs his hat with the fam when in town.

Builder Manny Angelo Varas told the Miami Herald that the lavish estate is tailor made for a king (of the Internet).

“Every inch is fit for a billionaire,” Varas said in a statement. “We spared no expense, selecting the most exquisite, rare materials, from roof to foundation and everywhere in between.”

The New Mexico born mogul and former TV reporter went public in 2019 after Bezos announced his split from his wife of 25 years. Bezos’ ex, MacKenzie Scott, is currently going through another divorce of her own.