Jeff Bezos Still in the Game: Blue Origin and Amazon Shares Fly

By CCN.com: You might think after all the press attention over his divorce, Jeff Bezos might be looking for a quieter 2019. Not so, he’s been spotted stepping out with his mistress Lauren Sanchez. And, with so many big buck projects on the go, it’s not like he’s going to be able to hide away.

Though some were concerned that the Bezos divorce could hit Amazon shareholders too, Amazon stocks are up across the last month and rising. Fears of the CEO needing to sell off some of his own stock, impacting the markets, haven’t found root with investors as yet.

Blue Origin Celebrates 10th Successful Test Flight Carrying NASA Experiments

The hydrogen-fueled “New Shepard” rocket flew for 10 minutes above Texas carrying NASA microgravity experiments. The latest test flight was a month late due to technical issues and recent weather restrictions. It hit a target altitude of 66.4 miles, above the 50-mile-altitude boundary between the earth’s atmosphere and space.

https://twitter.com/thesheetztweetz/status/1088191321154695174

Read the full story on CCN.com

.