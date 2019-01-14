Is Jeff Bezos still seeing his alleged mistress, Lauren Sanchez?

Jeff Bezos and his alleged mistress, Lauren Sanchez, are still together, despite facing a worldwide scandal last week when their reported affair was revealed to the public.

Following the announcement that Bezos and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie, were getting a divorce, tabloids reported that Bezos had been seeing one another for about nine months. After being reached for comment on a story about his affair, the Amazon CEO reportedly informed his wife that he had been unfaithful.

"Jeff had told MacKenzie about Lauren and that the story was going to be coming out, so she was prepared," a source told Page Six. "They're focusing on the kids and their welfare right now. Jeff spent all week at home with the family. They're still living together at the moment."

The former couple shares four children.

Last week, Page Six also reported that Sanchez, who getting a divorce from her agent husband Patrick Whitesell, had shown a friend dirty text messages that she had reportedly exchanged with Bezos throughout their affair. The alleged texts apparently include "erotic photos" sent by both parties and were obtained by the National Enquirer.

Despite the embarrassing texts leaking because of Sanchez, not only is the couple still together, but Bezos also "doesn't blame" her. Sources told Page Six that they consider themselves to be in love with one another.

For his part, Whitesell was apparently "blindsided" by his wife's affair with Bezos, who is worth a reported $140 billion.

"Patrick was totally blindsided," a source told Us Weekly. "He had no idea how serious the affair was or how long it was going on for. Patrick had no idea she was having an affair with Jeff."