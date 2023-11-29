Jeff Bezos’ superyacht is in South Florida. It’s so big it has to anchor at a seaport

South Florida, meet The Koru.

That’s the name of Jeff Bezos’ colossal yacht that just dropped anchor in Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. The word means “new beginnings” in Maori, the language spoken by indigenous Polynesians of mainland New Zealand, where the Amazon founder’s private jet was spotted in 2020.

How ginormous is this triple-masted behemoth? Roughly 400 feet long and 250 feet tall, it’s the size of a cruise ship. That ginormous.

The luxury schooner is so big it can’t even hang with other leisure ships; she reportedly is parked near two oil tankers. It has two pools, a hot tub, multiple lounges, dining areas and bars, and perhaps the pièce de résistance, a wooden figurehead on the prow rumored to be modeled after Bezos’ fiancée, Lauren Sanchez.

The 59-year-old billionaire shelled out about $500M for his snazzy new toy, which was built just for him in the Netherlands by Oceanco, the company that also constructed Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ superyacht, the Bravo Eugenia.

Get used to seeing The Koru around, especially if you set sail on a vacation. Bezos, a Palmetto High alum, lives back here full time now, after spending three decades in Seattle, busy reinventing the way the world shops.