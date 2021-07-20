  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jeff Bezos wants to move 'all polluting industry' into space to keep Earth clean

Natalie Musumeci
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Bezos laughs wearing a cowboy hat
Jeff Bezos laughs as he speaks about his flight on Blue Origin’s New Shepard into space during a press conference on July 20, 2021 in Van Horn, Texas. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

  • Jeff Bezos said that the entire "polluting industry" must be moved into space in order to preserve the Earth.

  • "We need to take all heavy industry, all polluting industry, and move it into space," Bezos said Tuesday.

  • The billionaire Amazon founder made the comments following his quick journey to space and back.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Newly-minted astronaut Jeff Bezos said Tuesday that the entire "polluting industry" must be moved into space in order to preserve the Earth.

"We need to take all heavy industry, all polluting industry, and move it into space. And keep Earth as this beautiful gem of a planet that it is," the Amazon founder said during an interview with MSNBC following his quick journey to space and back aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket.

The billionaire businessman explained that the massive undertaking would "take decades to achieve, but you have to start. And big things start with small steps."

Bezos - who is the wealthiest person on Earth - said his sub-orbital flight to the edge of space reinforced his desire to fight climate change.

"We live on this beautiful planet. You can't imagine how thin the atmosphere is when you see it from space," said Bezos. "We live in it, and it looks so big. It feels like, you know, this atmosphere is huge and we can disregard it and treat it poorly. When you get up there and you see it, you see how tiny it is and how fragile it is."

Traveling to space, Bezos said, "reinforces my commitment to climate change, to the environment."

Bezos blasted into space Tuesday morning on his rocket company's first passenger flight along with his younger brother, Mark, veteran aviator Wally Funk, and Dutch teen Oliver Daemen.

The trip to the edge of space lasted about 11 minutes.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon's Jeff Bezos makes history with all-civilian suborbital flight

    Amazon's Jeff Bezos made history Tuesday with the first all-civilian suborbital flight into space.

  • Wally Funk, 82, makes history as oldest person to fly to space

    "I've been waiting a long time to finally getting up there," Funk said during a post-launch news conference. "I loved it."

  • Wedding photographer clashes with bride over ‘insane’ last-minute demand

    Wedding photographer clashes with bride over ‘insane’ last-minute demand: ‘They need to pay’. He explained his issue with the couple on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum. The photographer was hired by a frugal couple for three hours on their wedding day. "From the get-go, this couple was being very frugal with their money," he explained. "Since I had sympathy, I cut my prices to help lower that burden. They tried cutting every corner to get the most out of me. Before the wedding, he asked for an itinerary and a shot list of all the needed photos. Instead, the couple told him they would "wing it" . "Wedding day comes, and everything is an unorganized disaster," he wrote. "While I’m capturing all the important shots on the list, I’m trying to grab solo photos of the bride and groom, but they don’t make time for me. "While I’m capturing all the important shots on the list, I’m trying to grab solo photos of the bride and groom, but they don’t make time for me. The groom comes out YELLING because I’ve taken him away from the party to take 'stupid pictures,' and honestly, the behavior was grotesque. I took the picture and left. A week passes, and I get a text from the bride at 11 p.m. 'Omg, I was just having so much fun that I just realized we didn’t take any solo shots of myself.' And she didn’t. Because she wouldn’t make time to take them. Because she wouldn’t give me a schedule that we could actually work with. Sooooo now, the bride is requesting that I do a 'greatly-discounted or free' bridal shoot for her" . Reddit users thought the photographer had already done more than enough. "You don't owe them anything," a user commented

  • Letters to the Editor: Jeff Bezos going to space does next to nothing for humanity

    The needs of Earth-bound humanity, under siege by climate disasters, are urgent. Billionaire space flight is a distraction, not a solution.

  • In the frugal last meal of a man 2,400 years ago, scientists see signs of human sacrifice

    A study of the gut of a well-preserved body from a bog in Denmark has offered new details that researchers say hint at dark rituals.

  • As Bezos completes Blue Origin mission, many ask what’s the climate-change impact?

    Jeff Bezos's historic space flight Tuesday used relatively clean fuel, but his push among billionaires to compete with more and more suborbital missions has many asking what the impact on climate change might be.

  • The Problem With the Billionaire Space Race, Explained

    Racist Baby! How are you doing? And why are you wearing a onesie and a football helmet?

  • Tokyo Organizing Committee Chief Won't Rule Out a Last-Minute Cancellation of the Olympic Games

    "At this point, the coronavirus cases may rise or fall, so we will think about what we should do when the situation arises," Tokyo organizing committee chief Toshiro Muto said

  • CBS News’ Gayle King Asks Jeff Bezos If He’s Playing ‘Whose Is Bigger?’ With Richard Branson (Video)

    CBS News’ Gayle King wants to know if billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos, who both just launched themselves into space, are locked in an age-old competition. “It really, to you, isn’t a game of ‘Whose is bigger?’ Honestly, it really isn’t?” asked the morning news anchor during a Wednesday chat with Bezos, who founded Amazon and thanked it customers and employees for funding his adventure Tuesday after his rocket touched back down. Ignoring the innuendo, Bezos replied, “Gayle, I promise

  • Bitcoin Miners Now Have a Tool to Verify Their Machines’ Hashrate

    Data for independent ASIC operators is still fairly splintered in terms of transparency. Compass and Navier are hoping to provide a fix.

  • Elon Musk: ‘I Lose Money on Bitcoin’ But Tesla Likely to Accept It as Payment Again

    The B Word Conference, a Bitcoin-focused initiative that aims to demystify and destigmatize mainstream narratives about Bitcoin, featured an array of heavy hitters today, including Cathie Wood, Elon...

  • Anthony Anderson Roasts Jeff Bezos’ ‘Mid-Life Crisis’ Ride ‘in a Giant Metal D–‘ (Video)

    Like a lot of people, Anthony Anderson didn’t think much about Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos’ brief trip into orbit on Tuesday morning. And since Anderson is guest-hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” he laid into Bezos hard during his monologue, not only roasting the trip — and the hilariously genital-esque rocket — but also an incredibly tone-deaf thing Bezos said after it was over. “That’s right, Bald Lightyear went to space and back this morning,” Anderson said to kick the bit off. “Today millions o

  • Aaliyah’s uncle says it would’ve been ‘more honorable’ if Normani got approval for alleged sample

    Barry Hankerson, the uncle of Aaliyah and president of Blackground Records, the late singer’s label, said he was pleased with […] The post Aaliyah’s uncle says it would’ve been ‘more honorable’ if Normani got approval for alleged sample appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Elon Musk says Tesla will open its Superchargers to other EVs this year

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed on Twitter that the company is opening up its Supercharger network to other EVs later this year.

  • Hillsborough commissioner seeks fertilizer ban

    In the wake of Red Tide-triggered fish kills in Apollo Beach, Ruskin and other Hillsborough County locations, Commissioner Mariella Smith wants to revisit a proposed fertilizer ban that didn’t pass muster more than a decade ago. Smith said she will ask the rest of the commission for an ordinance to prohibit application of nitrogen fertilizers across Hillsborough County during Florida’s rainy ...

  • Bezos and crew host a giddy press conference after Blue Origin's inaugural crewed launch

    Jeff Bezos was so triumphant he was practically glowing at a press conference following the Blue Origin’s first crewed mission to space, 21 years after he founded the company in 2000. Bezos was one of four that rode in the RSS First Step capsule; the others were his financier brother, Mark; aviation legend and Mercury 13 veteran Wally Funk; and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, the son of the second-highest bidder on the Blue Origin seat auction. The company now joins a very tiny circle of companies that have sent private citizens to space, in the biggest boost yet for the nascent space tourism industry.

  • "How it felt? Oh my God!": Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin crew speak after spaceflight

    The first Blue Origin crew to fly into space -- owner Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, aviation trailblazer Wally Funk, and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen -- held a press conference after landing to talk about their experience. Watch their remarks.

  • E-commerce firm Bukalapak prices Indonesia's biggest IPO at top end - sources

    Indonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak has raised $1.5 billion in its initial public offering, the country's largest issue, after pricing it at the top of an indicated price range, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The IPO by Indonesia's fourth-biggest e-commerce company, which is backed by Singapore sovereign investor GIC and Microsoft among others, comes as Indonesia's $40 billion e-commerce market is benefiting from strong pandemic-driven demand. Two of the sources said order books for the IPO, the first by an Indonesian tech unicorn, were multiple times covered, with one saying the issue received more than $6 billion of demand.

  • Keira Knightley To Lead Voice Cast Of Animated Drama ‘Charlotte’

    Two-time Oscar nominee Keira Knightley joins Oscar nominee Brenda Blethyn, Oscar winner Jim Broadbent, Sam Claflin, Henry Czerny, Eddie Marsan, the late Helen McCrory, Oscar nominee Sophie Okonedo, and Mark Strong as part of the voice cast for the Canada-France-Belgium animated drama feature Charlotte. The pic, which is making its world premiere at TIFF and is […]

  • The Jeff Bezos Space Memes Have Landed

    Jeff Bezos announces Blue Moon, a lunar landing vehicle for the Moon, during a Blue Origin event in Washington, DC, May 9, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) A handful of billionaires — which is about as many billionaires that exist on planet Earth — have been working up plans to get to space over the last few weeks. And it appears to be a real competition of rich white men. On Tuesday, one of them made it: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos took off on his Blue Or