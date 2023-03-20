Jeff Bezos's partner Lauren Sanchez reportedly shot a film over the summer that includes a small part for Bezos's teenage daughter

Lauren Sanchez reportedly self-financed the multi-million dollar film called "The Golden Door." Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Lauren Sanchez secretly financed and shot a film over the summer, according to Puck.

Bezos's normally private teenage daughter reportedly interned on the project and was given a speaking part.

Not much is known about Bezos's children, who have mostly been shielded from the public eye.

Jeff Bezos's partner, Lauren Sanchez, secretly shot her first-ever scripted film over the summer – and it may feature Bezos's teenage daughter in a small role, according to digital media publication Puck.

The multi-million dollar film, "The Golden Door," was reportedly self-financed by Sanchez and is not yet ready to be released.

However, Puck, citing people close to the film's production, reported that Bezos's teenage daughter was an intern on the project and was even given a small speaking role.

The report said that both Sanchez and Bezos paid visits to the set, though creative differences between Sanchez and some production staff led to several film crewmembers quitting before the film wrapped. Puck also reported that Sanchez fired the film's director after the project was finished shooting.

Though "The Golden Door" is Sanchez's first foray into scripted film, she has worked in media for most of her career. Sanchez is a former reporter and anchor who later started an aerial film and production company called Black Ops Aviation. The production company was reportedly hired to work with Bezos's space venture Blue Origin before their relationship was announced.

Not much is known about Jeff Bezos's children.

Jeff Bezos with his oldest child, Preston Bezos. Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Bezos shares four children – three sons and one daughter – with his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott. According to The Independent, their eldest son, Preston Bezos, was born in 2000 and attended his father's alma mater, Princeton University.

However, Bezos has managed to keep his other children's identities largely under wraps, and the names of his other three children are not easily found on the internet, making a potential film cameo for Bezos' only teenage daughter particularly noteworthy.

