Jeff Bridges reveals he caught COVID-19 during chemotherapy: 'COVID makes my cancer look like a piece of cake'

Getty

Jeff Bridges caught COVID-19 in January while going through chemotherapy.

"Covid kicked my ass pretty good, but I'm double vaccinated and feeling much better now," the actor said on his website.

Bridges also revealed that his cancer is now in remission and the tumor is now "the size of a marble."

Jeff Bridges revealed on his website that he caught COVID-19 in January and was hospitalized for weeks while undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

Both Bridges and his wife tested positive for coronavirus after they were exposed where he was getting chemo treatments. She was in the hospital for 5 days, while he stayed for 5 weeks, Bridges wrote.

"The reason I'm there so long is because my immune system is shot from the chemo," he wrote. "My dance with [COVID-19] makes my cancer look like a piece of cake."

Bridges also announced that his cancer was in remission.

Bridges was diagnosed with lymphoma last October, channeling his iconic character The Dude from "The Big Lebowski" when he told fans that "new s--- has come to light."

"Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good," Bridges said at the time. "I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

