Jeff City can’t let Grain Belt Express trample Missourians’ private property rights

Bruce Mershon
·3 min read

Property rights are fundamental rights as important as any legal protection. Currently, a project known as the Grain Belt Express running through northern Missouri threatens to take away the property of everyday Missourians by deceptively hijacking the power of eminent domain. If the Missouri legislature does not act swiftly and protect rural property owners, these modern-day robber barons who represent out-of-state interests would set a dangerous precedent that could allow corporate land-grabbing to continue.

If built, the massive Grain Belt Express project would send electricity to the East Coast, distributing its profits to out-of-state private investors. It would transform Missouri’s landscape and harmfully disrupt hundreds of landowners who are essential to Missouri agriculture, our state’s No. 1 industry. Allowing any private company to gain the benefit of eminent domain is not only an affront to the Constitution, but has potential reverberating effects far beyond our rural communities for all Missourians.

House Bill 527, now before the Missouri Senate, is critical legislation that would protect Missourians from the harmful abuses of eminent domain laws by profit-generating merchant transmission lines. The Missouri House of Representatives recently passed important legislation to safeguard and strengthen private property protections by an overwhelming 123-33 margin, sending a clear message that Missouri family farms and constitutional rights are not for sale to profit-driven coastal corporate behemoths.

We will not waste time debating the merits of eminent domain. There are indeed valid government uses for legitimate infrastructure purposes that have enabled historic progress and development truly in service of the public good. But Missouri should and must draw the line when bad actors propose a private energy superhighway for powering people on the East Coast and lining their pockets.

The legislation before the Senate would ensure that private transmission lines are not simply gifted the governmental power of eminent domain. This commonsense measure specifies that entities seeking approval for a merchant transmission line must first provide the Missouri Public Service Commission with a resolution of support passed by the county commission in each county through which the line would be built.

We believe most Missourians strongly agree that private land should not be taken by government edict for the sole benefit of private investors. That is why many of Missouri’s leading agriculture organizations, including the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Corn Growers Association and Missouri Pork Association — representing hundreds of thousands of Missouri family farmers — are in favor of these critical protections. We fully understand that jobs, development and economic progress largely benefit Missourians and help grow our state to meet its potential. But our leaders must not set a precedent for private companies to profit solely at the expense of Missourians by acquiring land for cheap through the power of eminent domain.

HB 527 could be considered by the Missouri Senate in the coming weeks. Without lawmakers’ action, Missouri is poised to be the next frontier for profit-driven coastal interests to turn our land into an energy superhighway for all the wrong reasons. Taking advantage of this opportunity would send a resoundingly clear message that our property rights are not for sale to the highest corporate bidder making the most promises.

It’s time for the state Senate to stand in favor of Missourians’ constitutional private property rights and deliver this important bill to the governor’s desk.

Bruce Mershon of Buckner is owner and CEO of Mershon Cattle LLC, and serves as president-elect of the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association.

Recommended Stories

  • Lightning, Bad Bunny and HERstory: Takeaways from night one of WWE Wrestlemania 37

    Lightning, a rap artist and the first main event with two Black women highlighted night one of Wrestlemania 2021 from Raymond James Stadium.

  • Pentagon chief declares 'ironclad' US commitment to Israel

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday declared an “enduring and ironclad” American commitment to Israel, reinforcing support at a tense time in Israeli politics and amid questions about the Biden administration's efforts to revive nuclear negotiations with Israel's archenemy, Iran. Austin's first talks in Israel since he became Pentagon chief in January come as the United States seeks to leverage Middle East diplomatic progress made by the Trump administration, which brokered a deal normalizing relations between Israel and several Arab states.

  • See this Boise parking lot? Its days may be numbered. Here’s what a buyer wants to do

    “We’ve been looking at this lot for years. Owning that lot will help us transform that whole block.”

  • Lawyer: Egypt releases activist after 18 months of detention

    Egyptian authorities Tuesday released an activist known for his outspoken criticism of the government after he spent more than a year and a half in pre-trial detention, his lawyer said. Khaled Dawoud, an opposition leader and former head of the liberal Dostour, or Constitution party, arrived at his home in Cairo after prosecutors ordered his release. Dawoud, a journalist, was set free pending an investigation into whether he disseminated false news and joined an outlawed group, his lawyer, Gamal Eid said.

  • Matsuyama makes golf history with 2021 Masters victory

    The prize for the win is more than $2 million.

  • Officer in Brooklyn Center shooting of Daunte Wright identified as Kimberly Potter

    The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified Potter - a 26-year veteran - as the officer who discharged her weapon.

  • Des Moines warns Iowa GOP effort to end Section 8 mandates could harm low-income residents

    Des Moines is asking Gov. Kim Reynolds to veto a bill that would allow landlords to reject Section 8 rental subsidies for their tenants, city officials told Axios.Why it matters: Nearly 3,200 Polk County low-income families receive the federal rent assistance and face a greater likelihood of returning to substandard housing or homelessness if their housing options are further limited.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDSM passed a city ordinance in 2019 that mandates landlords accept the payments because hundreds of families could not find housing. Iowa City and Marion have similar ordinances.The average monthly assistance is $455. But it requires landlords to participate in an additional city inspection, which some don’t want to do.The other side: Republican lawmakers said property owners should have a right to choose what payments they accept.Their bill would void the city mandates in 2023.Reynolds has not indicated whether she will sign the bill.What they’re saying: The inconvenience to landlords is minimal, DSM city manager Scott Sanders wrote in a March 19 letter to Reynolds that was obtained by Axios last week through a records request."This is our most vulnerable population, and this just adds another hurdle for them to find housing in our community," Chris Johansen, DSM’s municipal housing agency director, told Jason.What’s next: A procedural step in which a bill is sent to the governor by legislative leaders has not yet been taken. That generally gives the governor three days to consider legislation. (Or 30 days if it’s sent to her desk at the end of the session.)This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Officer who shot Daunte Wright was training new recruit at time of shooting

    48-year-old officer is 26-year veteran of the force, having got police license in 1995 aged 22

  • The World’s 9 Most Expensive Home Listings Currently on the Market

    These fantastical houses range from a 64,000-acre Texas ranch to an oceanside estate in the south of France Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • A former Kansas City Chiefs coach was charged with a felony DWI after a car crash that left a child with a brain injury

    Britt Reid, son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was driving over the speed limit before the crash and had a blood alcohol concentration of .113.

  • Brits Get Morning Drunk in the Snow to Celebrate Grand Reopening

    ITV NewsIt’s been a long, cold, lonely winter in England.So, as four months of a nationwide lockdown finally came to an end, nothing was going to stop people from enjoying a refreshing pint of beer at the crack of dawn on a Monday morning—not even driving rain, freezing temperatures, and some pretty unseasonal snowfall.Pubs started serving outdoors again as part of a reopening plan that also covers indoor gym sessions, swimming pools, non-essential shops, beauty salons, and, for those who have been gagging to see some sad animals, zoos. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had urged people to “behave responsibly” with their new freedoms but didn’t explicitly say they shouldn’t get drunk in the snow before having breakfast.One pub in the town of Huddersfield was swamped when it opened at the stroke of midnight. “We didn’t even know if anyone was going to come,” said the pub landlord fittingly named Ian Snowball. “It’s in Huddersfield, it’s midnight, it’s freezing cold—but look, everyone has come.”If you thought you were starting early today… 🍻These drinkers in Huddersfield braved the snow to enjoy a beer garden pint at midnight ❄️https://t.co/UASiR7bXEv pic.twitter.com/i2O79eocSR— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) April 12, 2021 One drinker commented matter-of-factly: “It was snowing earlier but I was still going to come out, I just put my coat on.” Another, sitting in a thick jacket next to an icy-looking gin and tonic, made the fair point: “After 14 months of not going anywhere, except funerals, it’s a great place.”Sky News reported that 50 pub-goers headed to the Fox On The Hill pub in south London this morning. The most emotional was perhaps Tony Blake, 59, who gushed to the news network: “I am so happy that it’s open again, it’s unbelievable, I’m so happy.” Student Sasha Carrington, 19, said she planned to stay there for the entire freezing cold day, explaining: “We’ve got our layers on, thermals, we’re going to stay outside.”Pippa Ingram, 51, and Sue Bell, 55, celebrated a chilly seaside pint in Kent, with Ingram describing her first sip in detail. “Absolutely delicious,” she said. “It’s not gonna last long at all! That is banging.” Back in Huddersfield, in footage timestamped at 8:17 a.m., a woman identified only as Sandy was seen having pints with her friends, and she told Good Morning Britain: “It’s not that cold after a while when you’ve sat in the sun.”As pub gardens reopen from today, @NickDixonITV talks to some people who have enjoyed a pint since 8am this morning.They discuss how happy they are to be back in pub gardens following the lockdown.Watch GMB 👉 https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ pic.twitter.com/W0yAai1tGD— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 12, 2021 One pub in Coventry appears to have taken things slightly too far. Videos posted online showed more than 100 people lining the street outside the Oak Inn after it publicized its grand plans to open a massive outdoor space with heaters, marquees, and blankets. The pub is now under investigation for its “unmanageable amounts of visitors.”But, largely, the grand reopening has been welcomed as a major landmark—particularly following the success of Britain’s vaccine rollout, which has many hoping that there won’t be another lockdown. Nicholas Hair, landlord of the Kentish Belle in southeast London, told BBC News that there was a “sense of celebration” in the country, adding, “I’m hoping this is a sort of rebirth, and that we’re reopen for the foreseeable.”As for Boris himself, government sources confirmed that the prime minister received a long-awaited haircut on Monday—but his planned trip to the pub has been canceled out of respect for the late Prince Philip.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Hornets get some rare good injury news with P.J. Washington’s status

    The Hornets are already down two starters due to injury, but it looks like that number won’t increase to three for Tuesday’s game vs. the LA Lakers.

  • 2 million vaccinated Mass. residents not enough to stop COVID-19 surge, doctor says

    The state is opening vaccination eligibility to any resident age 16 and older, but how many doses will be available is still anyone's guess.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    India is to fast-track emergency approvals for COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorised by Western countries and Japan, paving the way for possible imports of Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax and Moderna shots. The move, which will drop the need for companies to do small, local safety trials for their vaccines before seeking emergency approval, followed the world's biggest surge in cases in the country this month. Vaccines authorised by the World Health Organization or authorities in Europe, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States "may be granted emergency use approval in India, mandating the requirement of post-approval parallel bridging clinical trial," the health ministry said.

  • Clippers' Paul George is chosen Western Conference player of the week

    Paul George scored 32 points in a win Sunday, his third consecutive game with at least 30. It helped earn him Western Conference player of the week.

  • Taiwan: 'Record number' of China jets enter air zone

    Beijing sends 25 military aircraft into Taiwan as the US warns against an 'increasingly aggressive' China.

  • DMX’s family clarifies rumors Beyoncé, Jay-Z gifted his masters

    ‘No one has bought Earl’s masters,’ they said Monday. ‘Additionally, we are not selling any merch or raising money’ for funeral services. The family of late rapper-actor DMX is clarifying rumors that Jay-Z and his wife, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, purchased the magnetic MC’s master recordings and gifted them to his children.

  • Officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright identified as Kim Potter

    The officer who shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright has been identified as Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran with the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Police Department. In the body camera footage shown at a Monday press conference, Potter can be heard shouting “Taser,” three times, then she fired a shot. “It is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet,” Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said Monday.

  • Top Kremlin Mouthpiece Warns of ‘Inevitable’ War With U.S. Over Another Ukraine Land Grab

    ALEXEY NIKOLSKYAll-out cyberwarfare, nation-wide forced blackouts, and the targeted disruption of internet services—for one of the Kremlin’s top propagandists, all of those tactics are fair game in what she describes as a fated war-to-come against the U.S.“War [with the U.S.] is inevitable,” declared Margarita Simonyan, editor in chief of the state-funded Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik, who believes the conflict will break out when, not if, Vladimir Putin moves to seize more territory from Ukraine.As Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s doorstep mounts, Kremlin loyalists have been urging for even more overt aggression and bloodshed in the campaign to annex Ukraine’s Donbas region. The only thing standing in the way, they say, is U.S. support for their beleaguered neighbor.NATO issued a statement on Wednesday demanding an end to Russia’s troop movements on the border with the disputed territory of Donbas in eastern Ukraine. It is the largest buildup of Russian troops since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. The U.S. underlined the statement this week by deploying two warships to the Black Sea.On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov threatened retaliation. “We warn the United States that it will be better for them to stay far away from Crimea and our Black Sea coast. It will be for their own good,” he said.The escalation was foreshadowed on state television’s Sunday Evening With Vladimir Soloviev over the weekend. Simonyan explained that it was time for Russia to gear up for a showdown against the U.S., and prophesized a kind of war driven by hacking, the forced disruption of internet access, the shutting down of power supplies, and an all-out offensive on U.S. infrastructure.“I do not believe that this will be a large-scale hot war, like World War II, and I do not believe that there will be a long Cold War. It will be a war of the third type: the cyberwar,” said Simonyan.She warned that—in this theoretical battle—the U.S. would plot to cut off the electricity of entire Russian cities. In turn, she speculated, Moscow would be able to force a blackout in Florida or New York’s Harlem at the flip of a switch.“In conventional war, we could defeat Ukraine in two days,” Simonyan said, “but it will be another kind of war. We’ll do it, and then [the U.S.] will respond by turning off power to [the Russian city] Voronezh,” she said.The top RT editor asserted that “[Russia] needs to be ready for this war, which is unavoidable, and of course it will start in Ukraine,” arguing that the Kremlin is “invincible where conventional war is concerned, but forget about conventional war... it will be a war of infrastructures, and here we have many vulnerabilities.”Her solution consists of Stalin-type measures to eliminate “vulnerabilities” in the run-up to another escalation, emphasizing the need for a hack-proof, government-controlled internet. “We still don’t have a sovereign internet, but God willing, we will,” she said.She wholeheartedly endorsed a suggestion from Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the ultranationalist leader of Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party, who argued that all of Russia’s opposition must be eliminated by May 1, 2021. With imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny on a hunger strike—and suffering from severe health ailments after being denied appropriate medical treatment—the Kremlin seems to be firmly set on that course.Simonyan argued that once Russia minimizes its vulnerabilities and renders Putin’s opposition powerless—which she argued could happen in a matter of months—the Kremlin will finally be ready to annex Ukraine’s eastern region.“I’ve been agitating and even demanding that we take Donbas. We need to patch up our vulnerabilities as fast as we can, and then we can do whatever we want,” she boldly proclaimed. The host, Vladimir Soloviev, wholeheartedly agreed: “We only lose if we do nothing.” He argued that by absorbing parts of Ukraine—or the entire country—Russia would be able to remove the zone of American influence further away from its borders.As one of the Kremlin’s most valued propagandists, Margarita Simonyan is notoriously close to the Russian president and has received multiple awards directly from Putin. After accepting one such award in 2019, Simonyan thanked Putin “for the most important reward in life… this honor to serve one’s Motherland.”Her “service” has involved RT and Sputnik-driven disinformation operations aimed at influencing the 2016 U.S. presidential election, which she often boasts about by pointing to the inclusion of her name in various U.S. intelligence reports.Russia’s recent cyberspace activities seem to serve as good practice for the “inevitable war” foreshadowed by Simonyan.Last year, six Russian intelligence officers were criminally charged by the U.S. for using the world’s most destructive malware to force blackouts in Ukraine and damage the critical infrastructure of multiple countries, which caused nearly $1 billion in losses. On Monday, hackers operating from Russia targeted France’s homeschooling platform.The Kremlin is prepared to intensify its offensive against the West, but fears of the retaliation that would follow. The idea of a bulletproof “sovereign internet”—completely under government control within Russian borders—is already on the books, with Moscow having introduced the idea as a preventative measure against retaliatory hacking attempts from other nations.Simonyan argued that Russia will surely be able to exploit the U.S.’s “catastrophic” educational standards, and referred to American military analysts and specialists as incompetent and stupid. She heartily laughed about news that more than 200,000 U.S. service members experienced hearing loss due to defective earplugs.“We can never come to any agreements with [Americans],” Simonyan said, arguing that instead, Russia can just as easily defeat the U.S. in a cyberspace war.She added, mockingly: “We don’t even need the nukes.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Subtle signs you have a blood clot, and what to do about it

    Blood clots have been reported in a small minority of people after receiving COVID-19 vaccines by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.