Jeff Davis Parish addresses animal control issues

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La (KLFY) — In Jeff Davis Parish, animal control is an issue official are addressing.

The dire need for animal control in Jeff Davis Parish has officials discussing when, where, and how to build a parish wide animal shelter.

Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury President Steve Eastman says he and the JDP Police Jury know how important it is to have adequate animal control. Until recently, Eastman says building a parish animal shelter was impossible.

“We’ve had many constituents that have told us we have an issue in the parish, and we knew that,” said Eastman. “We’ve always had an issue with trying to find the funding for it. But now with the ARPA funds, we do have money to construct a shelter and that’s where we’re at now.”

He says there are cities and town throughout Jeff Davis parish with their own shelters, but they do not have the room to house all of the stray animals. And since Jeff Davis Parish has been approved for the American Rescue Plan Act, there are now funds available to build the shelter.

“It took us quite a while to make sure that we could use these ARPA funds for it because it’s a federal money and we have to dot every “I” cross every “T” so it is going to take a little while to get that done,” said Eastman.

Eastman says he believes this will be Jeff Davis’ first parish wide animal shelter.

“We have some ideas of where we’re going to put it. We have some property that’s available to us in the parish,” said Eastman.

Until details can be finalized and funds can be allocated, citizens will have to wait for the shelter to be built.

