Jeff Erdmann Says Focus on Dividend-Growing Stocks; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

TipRanks
·6 min read

This year has started with a ‘bang’ for stocks, a January rally that saw the S&P gain 6% and the NASDAQ jump 11%, a welcome change in mood from the volatile declines we saw in 2022. Even so, there is still a degree of caution. Last year’s headwinds are still with us, in the form of stubbornly high inflation and interest rates at decadal highs.

For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in time like this that some expert advice might provide a clearer picture.

Enter Jeff Erdmann of Merrill Private Wealth Management, who has been rated the best wealth manager in the US by Forbes – every year since 2016. When he speaks, investors should listen.

Right now, Erdmann believes in staying steady in your investments, holding on for the long-term, buying into quality while avoiding leverage, and above all, never putting yourself in a position of needing to sell due to macroeconomic conditions. Erdmann is also counseling a defensive stock profile, saying, “Dividend growing equities is still our core equity style.”

We’ve opened up the TipRanks database to pinpoint two dividend stocks that may meet Erdmann’s approval. With a solid past performance of rapidly increasing dividends, both have Strong Buy consensus ratings from the analyst consensus. Not to mention they both also offer double-digit upside potential. Let's take a closer look.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL)

The first dividend-growing stock we’ll look into is Postal Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT) whose main focus as the company name suggests – is owning properties leased to the US Postal Service. Postal Realty is the largest such company in this niche, with 1,650 properties. The company’s property holdings total more than 5.2 million square feet of interior space, and Postal Realty realizes well over $45.2 million in annualized base rent.

On January 11, Postal Realty reported its results for 4Q22 and full-year 2022, and showed significant growth. The company acquired 320 properties during the year, spending $123 million on the purchases. During the fourth quarter, the company made 54 of those acquisitions, for $20.2 million.

Postal Realty reported 99.7% occupancy rates in its owned portfolio, a number that most REITs would be jealous of, and collected 100% of its rents due. The quarterly top line came to $13.8 million, and the bottom line was reported at 4 cents per share.

On the dividend front, Post Realty last declaration and payment were in November of 2022. The company paid out 23 cents per common share, or 92 cents annualized. At this rate, the payment yields a hair under 6%, or just about 3x higher than the average div payment found among S&P-listed firms. The most important features of this dividend, however, are its combination of reliability and growth; the company went public in 2019, and since then has reported 13 consecutive quarters of dividend growth.

In his analysis of PSTL for Colliers Securities, analyst Barry Oxford takes an upbeat view of the stock. He notes that the Post Office is an extraordinarily reliable customer, and writes of the company: “Postal has an extremely secure cash flow stream as all of their leases are backed by the US Postal Service, which has never missed a lease payment in their history. We feel that investors in this type of market given the economic / geopolitical risk should highly value certainty of revenues. Also in an increasing inflation environment, Postal has been able to increase rent 5-6% on expiring leases with a typical lease term of just 5-years. Given that lease payments represent less than 2% of total operating cost, the Post Office typically does not push back (hard) on these increases.”

Oxford doesn’t let it rest with an upbeat set of comments; he puts a Buy rating on the shares, along with a $20 price target implying that gain of 28% lies ahead for PSTL. Based on the current dividend yield and the expected price appreciation, the stock has ~34% potential total return profile (To watch Oxford’s track record, click here)

Overall, PSTL has 5 analyst reviews on record. These include 4 to Buy and 1 to Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares are selling for $15.62, and the average price target of $17.70 indicates a one-year upside potential of ~15%. (See PSTL stock forecast)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH)

The second stock on our list, Armada Hoffler, is another REIT, this one a vertically integrated, self-managed operation. Armada’s main focus is on the acquisition, building, development, and management of high-quality properties for office, retail, and multifamily use. The company operates primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions, where is also offers generalized construction and development services to third-party clients, and even develop and build out properties for addition to its own portfolio.

That portfolio of real estate investments was worth $1.58 billion at the end of 3Q22, the last quarter reported, and brought the company a net income of 38 cents per diluted share. This EPS was up 32 cents year-over-year. Solid occupancy rates and increasing rents supported the company’s income; Armada reported a Q3 retail occupancy of 98%, an all-time high for the company, and new apartment leases saw a 9% increase in rental rates. The company will report results for 4Q22 and the full year this coming February 14.

Of particular interest to dividend investors, Armada had a normalized funds from operations (FFO), the metric that directly supports the dividend payment, of 29 cents per diluted share in Q3, and published an increased guidance for full-year 2022 FFO of $1.18 to $1.20 per share.

On the dividend, Armada declared a 19-cent per common share payment in December, and sent it out this past January 5. At 19 cents, the dividend is fully covered by the quarterly FFO. It annualizes to 76 cents, and gives a yield of 6%. Return-minded investors should note that Armada has increased its common share dividend payment by 72% since the end of 2020.

Analyst Christopher Sakai covers this stock for Singular Research, and is impressed by the company’s last reported results.

“We believe AHH is well positioned to deliver strong normalized FFO growth over the medium to long-term led by new development deliveries, high occupancy, and rising rent. The Company raised its FY:22 guidance for the third consecutive quarter which suggests strong management execution and favorable tailwinds for the business. AHH’s diversified portfolio with high occupancy rates, coupled with strong industry dynamics and a healthy development pipeline, should result in a growing NAV and stock price. Meanwhile, AHH maintains a sound balance sheet and a well-covered and growing dividend," Sakai opined.

Quantifying the bullish outlook, Sakai gives AHH shares a Buy rating and a $17.50 price target that indicates potential for ~36% share appreciation in the next 12 months.

Overall, there are 5 recent analyst reviews on record for Armada, and they all agree that this is a stock to buy – giving the shares their Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The stock is selling for $12.84 and its $14.80 average price target suggests ~17% gain on the one-year time horizon. (See Armada stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • 5 Top Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy in the Month of Love

    Archer-Daniels (ADM), Agilent Technologies (A), Republic Services (RSG), Deere & Company (DE) and Cardinal Health (CAH) seem solid picks for this month.

  • Altria Unveils $1 Billion Stock Buyback as Earnings Top Estimates

    The cigarettes company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.18 on revenue of $6.1 billion in the final three months of the year.

  • Natural-gas futures extend gains as U.S. supplies decline

    The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic natural-gas supplies fell by 151 billion cubic feet for the week ended Jan. 27. It upwardly revised that week’s total to 2.734 trillion cubic feet from 2.729 trillion. Total working gas stocks in storage for the latest week was at 2.583 trillion cubic feet, up 222 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 163 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said.

  • 1 Hot Nasdaq Stock Warren Buffett Should Buy in 2023

    The Nasdaq Composite is off to a solid start this year, with the index gaining nearly 13% so far as investors have cheered the cooling inflation and the potential arrival of a bull market in 2023. History suggests that the Nasdaq could have a terrific year following 2022's woeful performance. As such, it won't be surprising to see the likes of ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) soar higher on the back of improving stock market sentiment and healthy growth in the top and bottom lines.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Credit Suisse Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 30% From Current Levels

    It’s become mainstream to predict a recession this year. The Federal Reserve is on a steady path of interest rate increases – the latest was a 25-basis point hike announced today – to fight inflation, and the central bank has already indicated it will stay this course until inflation is well and truly down. By definition, that will involve increasing the cost of capital to choke off the money supply, and likely spark a recession in the bargain. But not everyone is jumping onto that train. Watchi

  • U.S. stocks open higher as Nasdaq surges on Meta earnings, Powell remarks; Dow sinks

    U.S. stocks opened mostly higher Thursday with the Nasdaq Composite surging more than 2%, buoyed by upbeat results from Facebook parent Meta Platforms as well as the after-glow from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's press conference.

  • History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar In 2023 -- 1 Stock-Split Stock Wall Street Says to Buy Hand Over Fist

    The Nasdaq-100 index, which hosts 100 of the largest tech stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange, sank 33% in 2022, which has left many portfolios battered and bruised. See, the Nasdaq-100 almost never falls two years in a row. Since the Nasdaq-100 is already up 10% year to date in 2023, history might be set to repeat.

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Is This Stock's 8% Dividend Yield Due for a Cut?

    If you're investing in a stock with a dividend that yields 8% or more, you should be careful and take a close look at its business. While monster-sized payouts may look attractive, the danger is that they may not end up lasting.

  • Why I Continue Buying These Top Dividend Stocks Like There's No Tomorrow

    A core part of my strategy is investing in companies that pay attractive, growing dividends. Two of my highest-conviction investment ideas right now are Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and Prologis (NYSE: PLD). With shares of these top dividend stocks down sharply over the past year, I'm buying them like there's no tomorrow so I can grow my positions before their shares rebound.

  • Should You Hold Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) For Long-Term?

    Legacy Ridge Capital Management, LLC recently published its “Legacy Ridge Capital Partners Equity Fund I” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter, which can be downloaded here. In 2022, the fund returned 12.5% gross and 10.3% net of performance fees compared to a -18.1% return for the S&P 500 Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five […]

  • Retirees Can Double Their Money in 5 Years With These 3 Time-Tested Stocks

    These highly profitable, industry-leading businesses can deliver triple-digit total returns for retired investors.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Could Increase Their Payouts in February

    Dividend investors should consider loading up on these stocks as this could be a good year for both of their businesses.

  • Gautam Adani Started Last Week as Asia's Richest Man. Now, He's Not Even India's

    The Indian tycoon's fortune slipped below Mukesh Ambani's following a report that accused Adani Group of fraud.

  • The stock market just hit a rare trifecta of bullish indicators that suggests big upside this year

    "You should be bullish for this year. The market is probably going to go up significantly higher, so look for good opportunities," Jeff Hirsch said.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    2023 is off to a strong start with the S&P 500 gaining 6.2% and the Nasdaq Composite jumping 10.7% so far in January. Rather than sitting on the sidelines and waiting things out while experts predict where the market could be moving, I'm investing in high-growth dividend stocks that should perform admirably in an up or a down economy. It's no secret I've been incredibly bullish on alternative asset management company Blackstone (NYSE: BX).

  • ChatGPT Completely Changed My Mind About This Growth Stock

    ChatGPT has the potential to change the learning process for students worldwide. That's terrible news for the education technology company Chegg (NYSE: CHGG). This video explains why I am changing my recommendation on this growth stock.