Jeff Flake won't run for president in 2020, joins CBS News as a contributor

Former Sen. Jeff Flake, one of President Donald Trump's most visible conservative critics, finally put an end to any speculation he would run for president in 2020.

Flake, an Arizona Republican whose single Senate term ended Jan. 3, said on "CBS This Morning" there is no viable path forward for a Republican like him to challenge Trump for the White House.

Flake, 56, is joining CBS News as a contributor and his first project, named "Common Ground," centers on stories of people who have come together to solve critical issues, such as criminal justice reform.

Flake ended his Senate career and abandoned a run for a second term largely because his support among Arizona Republicans cratered after his numerous battles with Trump, usually over the president's style of politics.

In the months leading up to his resignation, he stoked speculation that he was considering a 2020 GOP primary challenge against Trump, or a third-party bid. His appearances in New Hampshire, the first-in-the-nation primary state, seemed to signal he was seriously considering it. But more recently, he made moves to tamp down talk of a run.

“I’ve always said that I do hope that there is a Republican who challenges the President in the primary," Flake said on the show Tuesday morning. "I still hope that somebody does, but that somebody won’t be me. I will not be a candidate.”

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., listens to a question during an appearance at the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Boston.

Flake noted that the Republican National Committee and the president’s re-election campaign "are now melded, they are trying to do everything they can to squelch any opposition.

"I still hope that some and still some are still talking about it, do run," he said. "I think that is healthy, and I’m not a fan of this president, but that won’t be me."

Asked for his views on former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz's possible 2020 presidential bid as an independent, Flake said he could see it playing out if someone "far left" is nominated by the Democratic Party and the Republicans nominate a "weakened" president.



"That's difficult to see, but stranger things have happened, and I think we're living in strange times," Flake said.

Flake formerly served as executive director of the Goldwater Institute, a libertarian think-tank, before he was elected to the first of six terms in the House of Representatives in 2000. He served in the Senate from 2013 to 2019.

