Jeff Goldblum experiences 'religious ecstasy' after trying Pocky for first time

One of Hollywood’s most eccentric figures has been enlightened by the ecstatic flavors of a Pocky stick.

On Wednesday, actor Jeff Goldblum was building gingerbread houses on a Twitch livestream with Rolling Stone when he tried his first-ever pocky.

Taking bites out of the Matcha and Strawberry varieties was an eye-rolling, chest-clutching and stank face-inducing affair for Goldblum, who likened the flavors to “religious ecstasy.”

His prayers were not left unanswered, with Pocky’s U.S. social media team changing the snack’s official Instagram account bio to reflect the “Jurassic Park” star’s resounding endorsement.

The bio for @pockyusa now reads: “‘Almost Religious Ecstacy’ - Jeff Goldblum.”

Named after the word “pokkin,” a Japanese onomatopoeia that evokes the snapping sounds made when eating these treats, Pocky sticks were first sold in 1966.

Decades later, these bite-sized cream-coated biscuit snacks have cemented themselves as a signature snack within the Asian culinary canon with legions of fans from around the world.

Feature Image via @rollingstone

