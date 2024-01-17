Jeff Greene returns Tideline name to Palm Beach oceanfront resort he'd renamed Greenehouse

After being recently rebranded as the Greenehouse Palm Beach Ocean Resort, the Tideline Ocean Resort and Spa is back to its former name but with a tweak: Tideline Palm Beach Ocean Resort and Spa.

Word of the name change to the Greenehouse came in December as the resort worked toward resuming full operations after closing in August for $20 million in renovations.

Palm Beach billionaire Jeff Greene, who owns the resort, told the Daily News on Wednesday that he decided to keep the Tideline name because it's embedded in people's minds. He explained that when he bought the hotel, its furnishings and vibe were dark, and it felt more like a downtown hotel, rather than one at the beach.

"Now that we’ve changed all the furniture and made cosmetic changes" to lighten up the space, "we thought we should change the the name because we are such a different-looking hotel," Greene said.

But the pivotal moment for the name came recently during dinner at a friend's house, Greene said, when "they said to me, 'What's going on at the Tideline?' "

That question, Greene said, made him realize "that the Tideline is one of the few oceanfront luxury jewels of Palm Beach and that we should stay with the name we have."

Greene has owned the oceanfront South Ocean Boulevard hotel since April 2011, when it was known as The Omphoy. He paid a reported $42 million for it. Stressing the resort's brand-new beachy look and feel, he said they are "booking rooms like crazy for the season," and he thinks "it's going to be the best year we’ve ever had."

The name change to Greenehouse that was quietly rolled out in December came alongside reports from guests who booked rooms and events at the resort, only to find that the resort was closed for renovations. The resort would work with guests to resolve any booking issues, Greene said at the time.

During the extensive renovations that took place from the summer into the winter, the resort and Marriott International parted ways. The Tideline is now under Greene's hotel portfolio banner, TLPB Hospitality, a branch of Concord Hospitality Enterprises.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Billionaire Jeff Greene returns Tideline name to Palm Beach resort