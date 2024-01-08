Jeff Landry calls session to draw new congressional, Supreme Court maps, change elections

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry wasted no time on his first day in office Monday, calling a Special Session of the Legislature to draw new congressional and state Supreme Court maps that would add second majority Black districts and move to closed party primary elections.

The Special Session will begin on Jan. 15 and must end Jan. 23.

Last November, a federal appeals court upheld federal Judge Shelly Dick's earlier ruling requiring Louisiana's congressional map be redrawn to include a second majority Black district out of six. Passage requires majority votes in the House and Senate.

“The courts have mandated that the state of Louisiana redraw our congressional districts. Redistricting is a state legislative function. That is why today, I followed the court order and made the call to convene the legislature of Louisiana into a special session on redistricting,” Landry said in a statement.

Landry also supports drawing a second majority-Black district among the Supreme Court's seven seats, which is expected to radically change current boundaries. That would take a two-thirds vote by both the House and Senate.

Jeff Landry is sworn in as Louisiana Governor on the steps of the State Capital in Baton Rouge La. Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

And finally, Landry has long been a supporter of moving Louisiana away from its current open primary election system, known as a jungle primary because all candidates regardless of party affiliation run on the same ballot with the top two vote-getters moving on to a runoff election.

In a closed primary system, each party has its own primary election with the winning Democrat and Republican moving on to face each other in the finale.

But the Legislature's highest profile task will be adding a second majority-Black District in a new congressional map, something they have failed to do twice before.

In 2022, the Legislature crafted a map that left a single majority Black district out of the state's six, which Dick ruled violated the Voting Rights Act because Blacks make up about a third of the state's population.

The court originally gave the Legislature a Jan. 15, 2024 deadline to craft a new map, but Dick moved the deadline because a Special Session couldn't be called until after the Jan. 8 inauguration and there must be a five-day waiting period before lawmakers can gavel in.

More: Republican Jeff Landry inaugurated as Louisiana's 57th governor in first nighttime ceremony

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Jeff Landry calls session to draw new congressional, Supreme Court maps