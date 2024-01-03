Jeff Landry makes key appointments for Natural Resources, Homeland Security, Workforce

Louisiana Republican Gov.-elect Jeff Landry announced three more key cabinet appointments Wednesday to lead homeland security, natural resources and workforce.

Landry, who will be inaugurated Monday, named Jacques Thibodaux to lead the Governor's Office of Homeland Security. Thibodaux currently serves as director of emergency preparedness for the city of Thibodaux. He is also a retired colonel in the National Guard and retired from the U.S. Marshal's Service.

"I feel like I’m going back home," Thibodaux said. "I have 40 years in emergency management, all in Louisiana and affiliated with GOHSEP, and this appointment brings me back home."

Landry appointed Tyler Gray as secretary of the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources.

Gray currently serves as corporate secretary for the Placid Refining Company and was previously president and general counsel to Louisiana Mid-Continent’s Oil and Gas Association, an attorney to the Department of Natural Resources Office of Conservation and for the City of New Orleans.

"I am excited about the prospect of modernizing the agency to enhance its effectiveness, efficiency and responsiveness to the evolving needs of our state and its valuable natural resources," Gray said.

Landry appointed Susan Schowen will as director of the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Schowen has been vice president of education for the Louisiana Community and Technical College System since 2022. Before that, she spent more than 10 years with LED FastStart, the workforce development division of Louisiana Economic Development.

“Louisiana’s workforce systems can be difficult to navigate for our people and our employers," she said. "Simplifying these systems and integrating them with education and the delivery of social services will be my highest priority. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

