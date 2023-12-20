Jeff Landry names secretaries of health, wildlife, family services in blockbuster appointments

Former Republican Louisiana Congressman Ralph Abraham will lead the state's largest agency as Republican Gov.-elect Jeff Landry's secretary of the Department of Health.

Landry also announced Madison Sheahan as his secretary of the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and David Matlock as his secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services during a press conference on the University of Louisiana at Monroe campus Wednesday.

Sheahan was most recently the executive director of the Republican Party of South Dakota, while Matlock is a retired judge of the Caddo Parish Juvenile Court.

Abraham, a doctor who lives in Alto and continues to practice in northeastern Louisiana, was the 5th District congressman from 2015-2021, limiting himself to three terms as part of a campaign promise. He also ran an unsuccessful campaign for governor in 2019.

"As a practicing physician, I look forward to ensuring our rural communities are well represented, the mental health crisis is properly addressed, and the Louisiana Health Department serves all of Louisiana’s health needs, no matter where you live,” Abraham said in a statement.

Sheahan also served as a state director for Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign.

“Louisiana has always been the Sportsman’s Paradise," she said. "It’s time for us to build a Department of Wildlife and Fisheries that upholds the same level of excellence. I am dedicated to developing a team that will bring the bold and innovative leadership that this state deserves. And I’m thankful that Gov.-elect Landry trusts me to lead this department in a new direction — to create a department that truly serves the people of Louisiana.”

In 2019 Matlock was named the CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children) Judge of the Year.

“I look forward to working closely with Gov.-elect Landry to ensure we give our children and families the proper resources and support to live a successful life,” said David Matlock.

More: Governor-elect Jeff Landry names tax man, veterans affairs secretary, THC hemp regulator

More: Louisiana Governor-elect Jeff Landry promises better service at Office of Motor Vehicles

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Jeff Landry names secretaries of health, wildlife, family services