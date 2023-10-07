Jeff and Lona Jean Roberts raise yaks for the environment, nutrition and fun

Oct. 7—BEMIDJI — Just a few miles outside of Bemidji there's a herd of animals more associated with the high altitudes and rocky cliffs of the Himalayas than the prairies and woods of the Midwest, but Jeff and Lona Jean Roberts are hoping to change that.

They've been raising yaks at Cold Bore Ranch for five years now, and have grown their herd to around 60 members in that time.

Smaller than traditional beef cattle, and even their wild counterparts in Asia, the animals have long, shaggy fur well-suited for cold climates and long, curved horns on either side of their head.

While they may not be the typical animals found on a farm in Minnesota, Jeff explained they have significant advantages over cattle and they hope that their ranch is just the first in the area to raise them.

"Yaks are sustainable, they can live off the land," he shared. "They're also the highest (nutritional) value red meat that we've ever heard of, they even have a greater nutritional value than salmon."

The Roberts have recently begun selling their products at

local farmers markets in Bagley

and

Bemidji,

touting yak meat as a lean, healthy protein with high quantities of iron, vitamins and amino acids.

"We sell a lot of meat. We only just started selling our meat at farmers markets," Jeff said, "and our hope is for that to grow more."

But it isn't just the nutritional value that led the Roberts to raise yaks, it was also their lower environmental impact, especially when compared to beef.

"I was raised on a beef farm, but for me, yaks are the more sustainable animal," Lona Jean shared. "They have a smaller footprint."

As smaller animals than cows, yaks eat less than cattle and can be raised on less pasture. They also produce fewer greenhouse gasses, making them more environmentally friendly.

Lona Jean was raised on a cattle farm in Hines, and when she and her husband decided to raise yaks the differences took some getting used to.

"We had a learning curve at first," she said. "It was learning the differences. You can herd cows, but yaks don't herd as well, so we had to learn how to get them from pasture to pasture."

But after the initial hurdles, both Jeff and Lona Jean have fallen in love with raising yaks and the unique characteristics of their herd.

"They're really just a hoot," Lona Jean laughed. "They make different noises and they talk to each other. It's great to watch."

The Roberts have a good relationship with their yaks and can walk freely in the field with them.

"They're very smart animals," Jeff said. "Our animals know us and are safe to be around. We can walk right among them."

In fact, sometimes the trouble is getting the yaks to leave them alone. One yak named Marcella has a particular fondness for the Roberts and will follow them while they're in the pasture expecting treats and nose scratches.

"Marcella was raised on this farm, so she's really familiar with us," Lona Jean said. "She's a sweetheart, but it can get a little annoying."

The Roberts are hoping to increase their herd to about 100 yaks, a number they expect to be at in a few years. But more than just their own herd, they also hope to inspire other farmers in the area to consider raising yaks themselves.

"Our goal is to try to get other small ranches in the region," Jeff said. "Right now I guess I'm the yak guy, the hope is for it to get a lot bigger."

With all the benefits yaks possess, both as an animal to raise and a product to sell, ultimately the Roberts just want to share their love of the animal with others.

"I've always loved (raising animals)," Lona Jean said, "and yaks are something special."

To learn more about Cold Bore Ranch or to buy yak meat, visit

coldboreranch.com.

You can also find them on

Facebook

or call (

218) 766- 8193.