Jeff man arrested after property damage, threats using machete, hammer

Aprile Rickert, The Evening News and the Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind.
·5 min read

Apr. 2—JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville man is in custody after a more than four-hour string of threats and property damage at local businesses Monday, police say.

Ryan Lee Williams, 38, was arrested Monday at a motel on 10th Street where he had been staying after an altercation with police in which officers used a non-lethal beanbag shotgun, Taser and K9 to subdue and detain him. Williams is reported to have used a machete during the events, threatened several with a hammer, and, earlier in the day attempted to get a gun.

Court records list the first incident at about 10:30 a.m. when a witness account said Williams went into a thrift store on 10th Street demanding the owner give him a gun. The witness account said Williams chased the owner, who with another person, went inside and locked the door. Williams beat on the door with a machete until he smashed the glass, then left in his car, the account said.

Just before 1 p.m., police were sent to a store in Youngstown Shopping Center on 10th Street, where it was reported that "Williams was verbally aggressive when he tried to shoplift" from the store.

Court records show police were dispatched to a Circle K on 10th Street around 2:45 p.m. for a disturbance. Responding Officer Kevin Crawford found items near the register, including lighters, cigarettes and other things, in disarray. An employee said a man, who was later identified as Williams, had entered the store and demanded cigarettes, first threatening staff, then saying he would "get them myself" as he jumped the counter and ripped down the cigarette rack.

A staff member confronted Williams, but the suspect rushed at that person before fleeing in a car, the court records said. Employees reported that he soon returned with a machete before fleeing on Plank Road.

Just after 3 p.m. police found Williams at the motel on 10th Street where he had been staying.

While officers were at the scene, Williams walked in and out of his motel room several times with a hammer, at one point approaching officers with the hammer and a bottle of alcohol, the court records say.

Police accounts say Williams "appeared extremely irate and was pacing and clenching his fists"...saying "I'm going to make you guys shoot me!" and told one officer "I'm going to get in your car and get your guns."

Police gave loud, repetitive commands, which Williams refused. Detective Cpl. Justin Salisbury, who was off duty at the time but responded to the scene, said that based on the incidents at the stores and Williams' aggression to police and bystanders at the motel, he "believed that Williams was a threat not only to the officers in his proximity, but to the community," court records said.

As a SWAT team member, Salisbury had tools for de-escalation and mitigating high-risk situations. Using a non-lethal, 12-gauge beanbag shotgun, the officer first fired at Williams as Williams, while carrying a hammer, aggressively rushed toward civilians outside the motel.

Salisbury ultimately fired six bean-bag rounds at Williams during the encounter — the first at his legs, which Salisbury said, according to court records, that he hoped would allow Williams to be taken into custody without more danger. As he continued to move toward officers, Williams was hit by the second and third bean-bag shots in his back and groin. Two more bean-bag shots were fired at Williams' chest as he ran toward an officer while carrying the hammer, and the sixth and final shot was as he was trying to flee. The officer stated in the report that he believed at that time Williams still posed a threat to the citizens in the area, especially after what he had witnessed.

A Taser was also unsuccessful in detaining Williams. After using K9 Vali, with handler Sgt. Rick Ashabranner, police were able to handcuff Williams and take him into custody. Officers Brian Wyatt and Christopher Fuller also responded.

A statement issued Thursday by the Jeffersonville Police Department says that the way officers were able to apprehend a person they believed to be dangerous while minimizing injury to all was testament to their training as officers.

"The Jeffersonville Police Department is proud of the restraint shown by officers as they navigated a volatile situation in which injuries sustained during the incident, by both Williams and the officers, were minimal and non-life-threatening," the statement said. "The responding officers, as well as the off-duty detective, utilized their departmental training by applying less lethal options with their measured force which was necessary to resolve the situation.

"De-escalation training at the Jeffersonville Police Department began in 2017 and became a departmental mandated training, which every officer receives, in 2019. In addition, our entire department has been trained in the deployment of less-lethal options, including but not limited to impact munitions and Taser."

Williams is charged with a level 3 felony for armed robbery; three level 5 felonies for intimidation with a deadly weapon; a level 5 felony for battery with a deadly weapon, and a level 5 felony for robbery. He also has eight misdemeanors including theft, criminal mischief, intimidation, reckless driving, driving while suspended and resisting law enforcement.

During an initial hearing Thursday in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4, a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and he was placed on a 15-day hold for probation violation in another case.

Bond was set at $50,000 court cash, which means he would have to pay 10% of that for release after the 15 days. The state twice requested bond be kept at $50,000 cash-only, with deputy prosecutor Linda Lamping telling the judge that Williams "presents a danger to himself and the community."

Judge Vicki Carmichael also ordered a mental health evaluation, for which Williams thanked her.

Williams also has a pending case from March 23 in which he was charged with a level 6 felony for theft of a firearm.

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan: Dozens feared dead after train derails inside tunnel

    Rescuers are struggling to access four carriages inside a tunnel that are "badly damaged".

  • The WHO said Europe's vaccine rollout has been 'unacceptably slow'

    The WHO's regional director for Europe said vaccines are the best way out of the pandemic, but they are not being given fast enough.

  • Blocked by the EU's export ban, Japan got its first AstraZeneca vaccines from the US instead

    AstraZeneca's Tomoo Tanaka told the Asahi Shimbun on Thursday that the company wanted to get the vaccine from Europe but could not.

  • The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in April that are worth your time

    Watch classics like "Legally Blonde" and "The Master" as well as the Netflix original "The Mitchells vs. The Machines."

  • Woman killed after shooting gun in Indonesia's police HQ

    A woman entered Indonesia's National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and fired a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest militant attack in the world’s most populous Muslim nation, officials said. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing during Palm Sunday Mass at a Roman Catholic cathedral on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed a woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • Lucas Museum pushes opening to 2023 as COVID-19 protocols slow construction

    The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in L.A. says building construction will run into 2022. Exhibitions and landscaping will follow.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: Paramedics say Floyd had no pulse when they arrived

    Moving testimony at the trial of ex-policeman Derek Chauvin charged with killing George Floyd.

  • COVID deaths plummet in nursing homes. New report reveals the dramatic fall

    “We are not out of the woods yet, but these numbers are incredibly encouraging.”

  • Legendary UNC coach Roy Williams is (probably) retiring, but the odd timing has many wondering if it's an elaborate prank

    Roy Williams is undoubtedly a college basketball icon, which makes the Hall of Famer's decision to retire on April Fools Day all the more perplexing.

  • Panik added to Blue Jays' roster as Springer goes on IL

    Infielder Joe Panik was put on the Toronto Blue Jays' major league roster and George Springer went on the 10-day injured list, among a dozen roster moves ahead of Thursday’s opener at the New York Yankees. The 30-year-old Panik, a seven-year major league veteran, had agreed to a minor league contract ahead of spring training and was selected from Triple-A Buffalo.

  • Oxfam suspends two aid workers amid sex exploitation claims in DR Congo

    Some staff fear the charity has not learnt the lessons of the 2018 Haiti scandal, the Times reports.

  • India coronavirus: Why have vaccine exports been suspended?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but companies are warning of supply problems.

  • Britney Spears 'cried for two weeks' over Framing documentary

    The singer says she did not watch all of Framing Britney Spears but was nonetheless "embarrassed" by it.

  • U.N. special envoy tells Security Council to act to avoid 'bloodbath' in Myanmar

    United Nations special envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener told a session of the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that "a bloodbath is imminent" because of the military's intensified crackdown on anti-coup protesters. Schraner Burgener told a closed session of the 15-member council that the military that seized power in Myanmar on Feb. 1 was not capable of managing the country, and warned the situation on the ground would only worsen, according to comments shared with reporters. "Consider all available tools to take collective action and do what is right, what the people of Myanmar deserve and prevent a multi-dimensional catastrophe in the heart of Asia," she said.

  • Climate activists spray black dye at Bank of England in 'Money Rebellion'

    LONDON (Reuters) -Climate activists in London splashed black dye on the facade of the Bank of England's imposing neo-classical headquarters on Thursday as part of a protest against the finance sector's support of what they say is a climate catastrophe. "The government is doing everything they can to greenwash themselves when at the same time we have a financial system in this country that is actively financing companies and institutions that are destroying the planet."

  • UK economy grew more than thought at end of miserable 2020

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's coronavirus-hammered economy grew more quickly than previously thought in the final three months of last year but still shrank by the most in more than three centuries in 2020 as a whole, official data showed on Wednesday. Gross domestic product increased by 1.3% between October and December last year from the previous three-month period, the Office for National Statistics said. In 2020, gross domestic product fell by 9.8% from 2019, only slightly less sharp than an initial estimate of a 9.9% slump.

  • Ruppersberger focuses on Dundalk amid Postal Service delays

    More complaints about U.S. Postal Service delivery delays have amassed from across the country, but a Maryland congressman is focusing on one particular post office.

  • A timeline of Roy Williams’ coaching career. He was the fastest to ever win 900 games

    We look back at some of the highlights of the storied career of Roy Williams.

  • Exclusive: Covid passport trials to begin at UK events within weeks

    Covid passports are set to be trialled at events in Britain within weeks, The Telegraph can reveal, as the Government pushes ahead with the idea despite a growing rebellion by MPs. New details of around a dozen pilot schemes for safely opening large events will be announced in the coming days, with plans to trial Covid certification checks. The FA Cup final, an FA Cup semi-final, the League Cup final and the World Snooker Championship are taking part, with the Brit Awards also in discussions. People going to the events will be asked to take a Covid test to gain entry and another after attendance so that any spreading of the virus can be monitored. Government scientists are closely involved in designing the pilots and will watch everything from crowd flows to ventilation systems to learn lessons about running large events. Multiple government sources involved in the planning told The Telegraph it was hoped that Covid passports – producing a certificate showing your virus status – will feature in some pilots. The events will run throughout April and May, and ministers want enough conclusions to be drawn for the reopening of large events to be able to happen from as early as mid-June. While events in April will require a negative Covid test to gain entry, it is hoped some of the pilots in May can trial an updated NHS app which shows whether someone has had a jab, negative test or antibodies – what has been described a Covid passport.

  • Jill Biden treats reporters to April Fools' Day prank

    Reporters traveling with first lady Jill Biden got an April Fools’ Day surprise on their flight back from California to Washington on Thursday. During meal service, a flight attendant with a “Jasmine” nametag passed out Dove ice cream bars. In her 2019 memoir, “Where the Light Enters,” Biden admitted she enjoys playing pranks.