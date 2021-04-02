Jeff man arrested after property damage, threats using machete, hammer

Apr. 2—JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville man is in custody after a more than four-hour string of threats and property damage at local businesses Monday, police say.

Ryan Lee Williams, 38, was arrested Monday at a motel on 10th Street where he had been staying after an altercation with police in which officers used a non-lethal beanbag shotgun, Taser and K9 to subdue and detain him. Williams is reported to have used a machete during the events, threatened several with a hammer, and, earlier in the day attempted to get a gun.

Court records list the first incident at about 10:30 a.m. when a witness account said Williams went into a thrift store on 10th Street demanding the owner give him a gun. The witness account said Williams chased the owner, who with another person, went inside and locked the door. Williams beat on the door with a machete until he smashed the glass, then left in his car, the account said.

Just before 1 p.m., police were sent to a store in Youngstown Shopping Center on 10th Street, where it was reported that "Williams was verbally aggressive when he tried to shoplift" from the store.

Court records show police were dispatched to a Circle K on 10th Street around 2:45 p.m. for a disturbance. Responding Officer Kevin Crawford found items near the register, including lighters, cigarettes and other things, in disarray. An employee said a man, who was later identified as Williams, had entered the store and demanded cigarettes, first threatening staff, then saying he would "get them myself" as he jumped the counter and ripped down the cigarette rack.

A staff member confronted Williams, but the suspect rushed at that person before fleeing in a car, the court records said. Employees reported that he soon returned with a machete before fleeing on Plank Road.

Just after 3 p.m. police found Williams at the motel on 10th Street where he had been staying.

While officers were at the scene, Williams walked in and out of his motel room several times with a hammer, at one point approaching officers with the hammer and a bottle of alcohol, the court records say.

Police accounts say Williams "appeared extremely irate and was pacing and clenching his fists"...saying "I'm going to make you guys shoot me!" and told one officer "I'm going to get in your car and get your guns."

Police gave loud, repetitive commands, which Williams refused. Detective Cpl. Justin Salisbury, who was off duty at the time but responded to the scene, said that based on the incidents at the stores and Williams' aggression to police and bystanders at the motel, he "believed that Williams was a threat not only to the officers in his proximity, but to the community," court records said.

As a SWAT team member, Salisbury had tools for de-escalation and mitigating high-risk situations. Using a non-lethal, 12-gauge beanbag shotgun, the officer first fired at Williams as Williams, while carrying a hammer, aggressively rushed toward civilians outside the motel.

Salisbury ultimately fired six bean-bag rounds at Williams during the encounter — the first at his legs, which Salisbury said, according to court records, that he hoped would allow Williams to be taken into custody without more danger. As he continued to move toward officers, Williams was hit by the second and third bean-bag shots in his back and groin. Two more bean-bag shots were fired at Williams' chest as he ran toward an officer while carrying the hammer, and the sixth and final shot was as he was trying to flee. The officer stated in the report that he believed at that time Williams still posed a threat to the citizens in the area, especially after what he had witnessed.

A Taser was also unsuccessful in detaining Williams. After using K9 Vali, with handler Sgt. Rick Ashabranner, police were able to handcuff Williams and take him into custody. Officers Brian Wyatt and Christopher Fuller also responded.

A statement issued Thursday by the Jeffersonville Police Department says that the way officers were able to apprehend a person they believed to be dangerous while minimizing injury to all was testament to their training as officers.

"The Jeffersonville Police Department is proud of the restraint shown by officers as they navigated a volatile situation in which injuries sustained during the incident, by both Williams and the officers, were minimal and non-life-threatening," the statement said. "The responding officers, as well as the off-duty detective, utilized their departmental training by applying less lethal options with their measured force which was necessary to resolve the situation.

"De-escalation training at the Jeffersonville Police Department began in 2017 and became a departmental mandated training, which every officer receives, in 2019. In addition, our entire department has been trained in the deployment of less-lethal options, including but not limited to impact munitions and Taser."

Williams is charged with a level 3 felony for armed robbery; three level 5 felonies for intimidation with a deadly weapon; a level 5 felony for battery with a deadly weapon, and a level 5 felony for robbery. He also has eight misdemeanors including theft, criminal mischief, intimidation, reckless driving, driving while suspended and resisting law enforcement.

During an initial hearing Thursday in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4, a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and he was placed on a 15-day hold for probation violation in another case.

Bond was set at $50,000 court cash, which means he would have to pay 10% of that for release after the 15 days. The state twice requested bond be kept at $50,000 cash-only, with deputy prosecutor Linda Lamping telling the judge that Williams "presents a danger to himself and the community."

Judge Vicki Carmichael also ordered a mental health evaluation, for which Williams thanked her.

Williams also has a pending case from March 23 in which he was charged with a level 6 felony for theft of a firearm.