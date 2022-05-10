Jeff man arrested after stolen New Albany Police cruiser recovered

May 9—NEW ALBANY — A Jeffersonville man is facing charges and accused of stealing a New Albany Police Department cruiser from an officer's home in Harrison County early Monday morning.

Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith said 27-year-old Aaron Higgins was arrested in Marengo County by his department, the Indiana Department of Conservation and the Southeast Regional SWAT Team.

"With no incident, no one was injured, we are happy to say," he said.

Smith said all weapons taken from the police cruiser had been located and the cruiser was found in Milltown in Crawford County.

News and Tribune news partner WAVE3-TV reported Higgins is being held at the Harrison County Jail and facing a charge of vehicle theft.

Conservation Officer Dennis Talley was able to locate the suspect along with the vehicle's location.

Smith said he appreciates the assistance between departments that helped locate the vehicle.

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said the fully-marked vehicle was a white 2021 Dodge Charger.

He said inside the vehicle was an AR-15 rifle, a .308-caliber rifle, a tactical vest, an unknown amount of ammunition and other equipment.

Bailey made a statement to the media after the arrest.

"On behalf of the New Albany Police Department I appreciate the hard work of officers from the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, Floyd County Sheriff's Office and Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers in promptly recovering our vehicle and stolen property. We will review our internal controls and procedures to ensure the likelihood of this reoccurring is minimized. Additionally, a thorough internal investigation into the circumstances that led to this occurrence is underway. Public safety and public trust are of the utmost concern to our agency."

Bailey said that around 4:30 a.m. on Monday an officer who was issued a fully-marked police vehicle noticed it was missing while preparing to go to work.

The vehicle was stolen from the officer's home on Fairview Church Road in Harrison County.