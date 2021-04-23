Jeff man charged with molesting neighborhood children

Apr. 22—JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville man arrested in March and charged with sexual battery is facing new charges in Clark County from allegations going back more than five years and involving multiple victims in his neighborhood.

Frank Broy, 63, was arrested March 10 and charged with a level 4 felony for child molestation, level 6 felony for sexual battery related to an adult victim and a level 6 felony for possession of methamphetamine. He was released a week later after paying 10% of his $50,000 court cash bond, or $5,000. But police say that during the investigation, they found evidence of other crimes.

Broy was arrested on a warrant April 12 when four charges in two new cases were filed. He remains in Clark County jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Court records show that in the first case filed in March, Jeffersonville police received a report at the start of the year saying that he had assaulted a woman several months prior. The victim told police he had gone to her house to get his blood pressure checked and while there had grabbed her hand and exposed himself. A child who had been at the home also reported that Broy had touched her chest and exposed himself.

On April 12, he was charged in two new cases. In one, in which he faces a level 4 felony for child molestation, Broy, who lives on Cedarview Drive in Jeffersonville, is accused of molesting a child younger than 14 as the victim walked to and from the bus stop. Records show contact started several years before that, and that Broy would compliment the child and tell her he wished they could get married.

The exchanges turned physical when Broy started hugging the child, then inappropriately touching her. She one day pushed him down and stayed away; several weeks later police say he had another child deliver a gift bag to her that included a black lace bra.

In the second case filed April 12, Broy is faced with a level 4 felony for child molestation, a level 5 felony for child solicitation and a level 5 felony for vicarious sexual gratification. Court records show he molested a child younger than 14 over the course of several years beginning around 2015.

During a forensic interview, the child victim said Broy would wait by his fence for her to come play outside, and give her candy, treats and toys. The first alleged incident happened when the victim was playing with another child at Broy's house. She went in to use the bathroom and was stopped by the defendant in the garage, who said he wanted to be alone with her. She reported running home and telling her parents.

She said a few years later she was outside playing when Broy offered her a popsicle. When she went in his house to get it, she said he came up behind her and touched her inappropriately. A few months later, she said he offered her candy and then exposed himself to her.