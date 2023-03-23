Jeff man pleads to reckless homicide in ex-wife's death

Mar. 22—JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville man has taken a plea deal in a case in which he was accused of killing his ex-wife on KerryAnn Way last February.

According to court documents Jessey Andrews Jr. pleaded guilty to a reckless homicide charge in connection to the shooting death of Jasmine Andrews.

Jessey was on trial for Jasmine's murder last December and that case ended in a mistrial. He was set to go to trial again in April, before he took the plea deal in Clark Circuit 1 on Monday.

The sentence for reckless homicide, a level five homicide, is six years in the Indiana Department of Correction. Jessey is due in court for a sentencing hearing on April 12.

The shooting took place on Feb. 17, 2022, but Jessey wasn't charged until about six weeks later. Court documents state he initially called authorities and said Jasmine committed suicide.

Jasmine's loved ones spoke to the News and Tribune during the trial in December.

"We are not going to let it go," Jasmine's father, James Cochran, said after the mistrial in December.

Jasmine's loved ones said they believed she was in an abusive marriage and urge people in abusive relationships to get out.