Jeff Neal: It's time to eliminate dangerous no-knock warrants

Apr. 7—Prosecutors in Minneapolis on Wednesday declined to press charges against SWAT Team Officer Mark Hanneman, who shot and killed a 22-year-old black man in February. Hanneman and his team were executing a no-knock warrant at a residence within their city.

Amir Locke was asleep on the couch when police busted in. When Locke — apparently startled, as anyone would be — produced a gun, he was shot dead within seconds.

Locke was merely staying with family. Police were searching for his 17-year-old cousin in connection with the murder of a St. Paul man.

Locke was involved in no crime. But he wound up dead anyway — much like Breonna Taylor did in Louisville during the execution of a no-knock warrant. Police were looking for her ex-boyfriend in connection with drug charges.

Breonna Taylor, like Amir Locke, had committed no crime. Breonna Taylor, like Amir Locke, did not deserve to die.

But those protesting these deaths are perhaps looking at the wrong source for accountability.

Because Locke was black, it is assumed and implied that he was killed because of the "systemic racism" involved in policing.

That's not the problem here.

In the Locke case, Hanneman was justified in firing his weapon. Locke had a gun and body-cam footage showed that it was pointed in the direction of officers who stormed the residence.

The officers who entered the apartment where Taylor slept were fired upon. They did what they are trained to do — they fired back.

It's easy to blame the guys who pulled the trigger. It makes sense that these officers would take the brunt of the criticism.

But the blame for the deaths of both Locke and Taylor lies with the dangerous no-knock warrant tactic.

With a standard search warrant, police are supposed to knock and announce themselves. Then, if there is no response, police can force entry into the premises.

The no-knock search warrant is a different animal. Police are not required to announce themselves and can force their way into a home or business without warning. In some cases — as in the incidents that led to both Locke and Taylor's demise — this means showing up in the middle of the night and using a battering ram to break into a residence.

Why would law enforcement try to obtain this type of warrant? In some cases, police could argue that it's in the interest of safety — for both officers executing the warrant and for people within the residence. In some cases, the element of surprise might foil any attempts to elude or fight police, and it may prevent suspects from destroying evidence.

Then again, the whole thing could go sideways. In the cases involving Locke and Taylor, guns were in the residence and were produced relatively quickly. This could have led to an officer being shot — and it did lead to two innocent citizens dying.

In Kentucky, the General Assembly tightened the reigns on no-knock warrants last year. No-knock warrants are still permitted, for example, in situations where "the crime alleged is a crime that would qualify a person, if convicted, as a violent offender" or if "giving notice prior to entry will endanger the life or safety of any person." Such warrants must be executed by a specially trained response team equipped with body-worn cameras and "clearly identifying insignia."

Some Kentucky legislators wanted a total ban on the no-knock tactic — but that fell short and a more conservative bill is the one Gov. Andy Beshear signed into law.

It's a good first step. Maybe a decent compromise.

But in Louisville, where the city grieved for Breonna Taylor, no-knock warrants have been banned altogether.

It's important to protect our police. But law enforcement officers are the people entrusted to protect the citizenry.

No knock-warrants should be eliminated — that's the quickest route to eliminating the senseless deaths of innocent people like Breonna Taylor and Amir Locke.

JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.