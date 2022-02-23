Jeff PD chief: If you commit a crime in Jeff, expect to be pursued

Feb. 23—JEFFERSONVILLE — Anyone who commits a crime in Jeffersonville can expect to be pursued by Jeffersonville Police.

That's the message from Chief Kenny Kavanaugh after officers have responded to two unrelated carjackings since Friday. Both instances involved guns.

Kavanaugh said within the past few days he's received calls from concerned residents.

"We want to make it very clear to those who are out there offending," he said. "If you're coming into our community to make people a victim and try to display your weapon, we plan on pursuing you."

The city is now putting in extra work to keep people safe.

"We are stepping up patrols," Kavanaugh said, adding officers are already meeting about responses.

He said carjackings are increasing across the country and now are coming into Jeffersonville.

"My message to those individuals is if you're going to come to Jeffersonville to commit those crimes, understand in those incidents our victims are going to communicate with our law enforcement clearly," he said. " And we will intently pursue you with reasonable cause if you're committing that type of criminal action."

Kavanaugh's words on Tuesday came less than 24 hours after officers took suspect Arnold Jeffrey into custody following a carjacking Monday in Jeffersonville that turned into a police pursuit ending in Bullitt County, Kentucky.

JPD responded to the Jeffersonville Library on Monday afternoon at around 1:45 p.m. after a suspect approached a victim and asked for directions. The suspect, Jeffrey, is accused of producing a weapon and demanding the victim's vehicle and valuables.

The victim called 911 immediately and Clark County 911 let JPD and other officers know about the carjacking. Officer Hunter Powell saw the vehicle traveling on I-65 North near Eastern Boulevard. Then Clarksville Police Detective Corporal Jon Miller saw the car in question exit onto Veterans Parkway and immediately go back onto I-65 South.

Officers attempted a high-risk traffic stop, but the vehicle kept going into Louisville and on toward Shepherdsville, Kentucky.

Speeds of the chase reached 95 miles per hour before the suspect hit a pole and came to a stop at the 114-mile marker on I-65 South.

In another instance last Friday, a 70-year-old man was sitting inside a vehicle near Clark Memorial Hospital when a suspect opened the door and physically removed the man from the car. The suspect, Willie Simms, was unable to start the car. A scuffle then ensured between the elderly victim and Simms.

Simms discharged a gun during the fight over the key fob and then fled the area before he was arrested.

Both Simms and Jeffrey are residents of Louisville.

Simms is facing two felonies, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. He's facing a $100,000 cash-only bond and being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

As of Tuesday, Jeffrey was being held in Bullitt County, Kentucky. A temporary warrant was issued and a probable cause affidavit was delivered to the Clark County Prosecutor's Office. He's facing several felonies as well, including armed robbery, auto theft and resisting law enforcement.