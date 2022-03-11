Jeff Pelley wants a new trial for the 'prom night murders.' Here's what we know.

Jeff Pelley with his attorneys Alan Baum, left, and Andre Gammage, right in July 2006.

SOUTH BEND — Jeff Pelley will be in court Monday for the first time in more than a decade as he seeks a chance to be exonerated in the murders of his father, mother and two step-sisters in Lakeville.

The hearing is the latest chapter in the saga of the "prom night murders," the name given to the 1989 quadruple homicide in which Jeff Pelley's father Robert, stepmother Dawn and stepsisters Janel, 8, and Jolene, 6, in their Lakeville home on prom night in 1989.

The case is now set for a multi-day hearing in St. Joseph Superior Court starting Monday.

Why is Pelley getting this hearing now?

Monday's hearing is the result of a post-conviction relief petition by Pelley who says he did not receive a fair trial. Judges do not have to grant evidentiary hearings in cases where a person has already been convicted, but St. Joseph Superior Judge Stephanie Steele in September granted Pelley a day in court.

What is the purpose of the hearing?

Pelley's goal with the hearing is to get a new trial. This is the first chance in over 10 years he has had the chance to present evidence on his behalf.

Jeff Pelley arrives at the St. Joseph County Courthouse Wednesday morning, July 19, 2006, in South Bend.

How did we get here?

Pelley was 17 at the time of the murders in 1989, though he was not charged until 2002. After a trial, Pelley was convicted of the murders in 2006 and sentenced to 160 years in prison.

Pelley appealed immediately following the trial and his conviction was briefly overturned by the state appeals court before being upheld by the Indiana Supreme Court in 2009. Since then, Pelley has worked with attorneys at the Indiana University law school’s Wrongful Conviction Clinic to file a petition for post-conviction relief.

Pelley was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail last month ahead of the hearing. He had been incarcerated at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

What evidence will be presented?

Court filings show that Pelley will highlight what he calls “deceptive” and “reckless” actions by prosecutors at his original trial. Specifically, prosecutors told the jury at the trial that a pair of jeans supposedly belonging to Pelley had been washed in the laundry machine, when they had not been.

Pelley is also expected to point to testimony from a woman named Toni Beehler that was not allowed at the previous trial which set up his father's financial dealings in Florida as a potential motive for the killings.

Jeff Pelley

What do prosecutors say?

In their recent filings, prosecutors have maintained that Pelley's legal team was given video and a transcript of Beehler's police interview. Even if it wasn't, they say, Beehler's testimony and Pelley's other pieces of new evidence would not lead to a different outcome at a new trial.

When will the judge make a decision about the new trial?

Judges are not bound by a set timeline to make rulings in such cases. It could take weeks or even months for Steele to issue a decision.

What will happen if the judge rules in Pelley's favor?

If Steele rules in Pelley's favor, he will be entitled to a new trial where he could either be convicted again, or found not guilty. It's also possible that prosecutors dismiss the charges against Pelley if the judge finds there were problems with the original trial.

The hearing in front of Steele is Pelley's best remaining chance at exoneration. If the judge rules against him, Pelley can appeal in federal court, however the likelihood of success would become smaller.

