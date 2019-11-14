As Jeff Sessions bids for return to Senate, he strives to make his relationship with Trump great again

WASHINGTON – Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions' campaign to win back his old Senate seat has largely been geared toward winning over one particular American: President Donald Trump.

Trump may not be registered to vote in Sessions' home state of Alabama – though he is now a resident of nearby Florida – but he is more popular there than any every state in the Union except Wyoming, according to polling by Morning Consult. And the loyalty of Trump's supporters can make his endorsement critical in a Republican primary (though it didn't help former Sen. Luther Strange in Alabama a year ago).

Sessions has made it clear he hopes Trump will remember their happy days together on the campaign trail in 2016, and put the divisions sparked by his recusal from the Russia investigation behind them.

A new Sessions campaign video opens with a clip of the then-senator declaring his endorsement for Trump in February 2016.

"You know, out of the 100 United States senators, I was the very first one to stand with Donald Trump. While the others were hiding under their desk, I went to work. I knew he was the one to make America great again," Sessions says in the video.

"And I'll keep fighting for President Trump and his agenda," Sessions says as he dons a red MAGA cap.

In his first campaign ad, Sessions said, "When I left President Trump’s Cabinet, did I write a tell-all book? No. Did I go on CNN and attack the president? Nope. Have I said a cross word about our president? Not one time."

Though Trump told reporters last week that he has no plans to campaign against the man he first appointed to head the Justice Department, Sessions has reason to be nervous about how Trump will handle his Senate run.

Trump resented Sessions' decision to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign – a decision that led to the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel – and repeatedly lashed out at Sessions for that reason during his tenure as attorney general.

The president said Sessions was"weak" and "ineffective." In his book "Fear: Trump in the White House," Bob Woodward reported he called him a "dumb Southerner" and "mentally retarded," though Trump denied using those insults.

The already discredited Woodward book, so many lies and phony sources, has me calling Jeff Sessions “mentally retarded” and “a dumb southerner.” I said NEITHER, never used those terms on anyone, including Jeff, and being a southerner is a GREAT thing. He made this up to divide! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

In June, Trump said appointing Sessions was "the biggest mistake" of his presidency.

Sessions acknowledged Thursday in a Fox News interview that he and Trump "had a disagreement" over his recusal, "there's no doubt about that." But he stood by the decision, saying, "I did the right thing. I don't have any regrets about my service."

On Wednesday, Sessions appeared on the Fox News show "The Ingraham Angle" where conservative host Laura Ingraham asked him if he had a message for Trump, who "occasionally watches this show."

"He didn’t have a better supporter in the United States Senate than when I was there," Sessions said. As in his campaign video, Sessions reminded Trump that he was the first senator to endorse him and vowed, "he won’t have a more aggressive, determined supporter when I get back."

Ingraham mentioned that Trump has "had some choice words for you" and asked Sessions if he thought he could win the president's endorsement.

"I hope so," he said. "Certainly, I'm going to work for that and will be seeking it."

Sessions called the House impeachment inquiry a "show trial" that leaves people wondering "Where's the beef?" And he praised Trump for cutting taxes, pushing for border security and "defending American manufacturing."

Then he once again pointed to his early endorsement of Trump in 2016.

"I asked the people of Alabama and throughout the country to trust him, to support him. And I thought he was the one who could win. And if he won, I thought he would bring that drive, that energy, that will – that's extraordinary – to advance his agenda," he said.

